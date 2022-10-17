Allentown girls soccer Cruises into sixth Mercer County final in 10 years

For much of the Colonial Valley Conference season, the debate has raged about which player is the best in the league.

Monday night, on the turf at Hopewell Valley, Bella Conti made her case, and the race to be CVC Player of the Year might be over. Oh, and her second-seeded Allentown Redbirds are once again headed to a Mercer County Final, which is a much bigger deal to the junior star.

Conti tallied a hat trick, with two goals in the first half, as the Redbirds cruised into the final with a 4-0 win over seventh-seeded Hightstown and its Player of the Year candidate, Charlotte Garcia.

Conti took over the CVC lead with 15 goals, but more importantly, has Allentown in a position to do something it has not been able to do despite a decade of silverware: win a county title.

Allentown (14-1) will move into Thursday night’s final against the Winner of the other semifinal, pitting top seed–and national No. 15–Pennington and fifth-seeded Robbinsville.

This match was a distinct change from the regular season battle between the two neighbors, which ended 3-2 for the Redbirds.

“We had high hopes for ourselves, because it didn’t have to be as close as it was last time,” Conti said. “We knew we were better than that, so we did what we should have done in the first game today.”

Conti scored in the 15th minute to give the Redbirds a 1-0 lead, then made it a two-goal cushion heading into the break with a 28th minute strike. She completed her hat trick in the 60th minute to make it 4-0, but by then, the damage had been done: not even a 30-minute Lightning delay was going to allow the Rams (9-6) back into the contest.

“Once the first one fell, I knew I wanted some more,” Conti said. “And I knew we had to score some more to put them away. I think this is a perfect time for us now, Whoever we play in the final, it is going to be a tough game either way. I think this is the best we have been playing.”

Now, the Redbirds have another chance to add that one piece missing from their Trophy case over the last decade. Conti knows that whoever the team plays in the final will prove to be a test, and all the other noise has been tuned out: she is solely focused on winning as a team.

“I think, right now, we are just really focused on winning,” Conti said. “If we win, and I don’t score, it doesn’t matter to me. We are really looking forward to the challenge of the final. We are going to approach it like any other game, and we are really, really excited for the opportunity. We are going to give our best, because we think we can do it.”

