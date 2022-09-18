Allendesalazar’s 70 Highlights Women’s Golf At Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Casilda Allendesalazar shot a career-best 2-under par 70 on Saturday afternoon to lead the Central Michigan Women’s golf team at the Penn State Nittany Lion Invitational on the Penn State Blue Course.

Allendesalazar, a sophomore from Madrid, Spain opened with a 5-over 77 on Saturday morning and then followed with her blistering 70 for a 147 total.

She stands a 3-over and in 15th place in the 92-player field. The final round of the 54-hole, stroke-play event is scheduled for Sunday morning on the Blue Course, which is played to par 72 over 6,402 yards.

Allendesalazar’s 70 ties for the second-best 18-hole score in program history. Bria Colosky set the mark with a 69 at the Spring Break Shootout on March 12, 2018.

Also for the Chippewas on Saturday, Padgett Chitty shot 75-75 – 150; Ashley Goh shot 76-75 – 151; Claudia Salvador shot 79-78 – 158; and Mackenzie Baustad shot 84-80 – 164.

Chitty is among a group tied for 29thwhile Goh is in a group tied for 35th.

CMU opened with a 307 team total and then posted a 298 in the second round for a 605 total. The Chippewas, who opened the second round in 14th place in the 16-team field, are in 10th place, three shots behind ninth-place High Point and four back of eighth-place Toledo, the only other Mid-American Conference team in the field.

Host Penn State shot 289-282 for a 6-under 571 total. The Nittany Lions lead second-place Boston College by 11 shots.

Toledo’s Amelia Lee leads the tournament at 5-under after shooting 68-71 – 139 on Saturday. Mathilde Delavallade of Penn State (72-69 – 141) is second at 3-under.