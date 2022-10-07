Allen Park volleyball holds off Dearborn Edsel Ford w/ PHOTO GALLERY – The News Herald

After a league-wide off day on Tuesday, volleyball action in the Downriver League returned on Thursday.

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Allen Park volleyball photo gallery

Arguably the most top Matchup in the league on the night took place at Allen Park as Dearborn Edsel Ford made the short drive down Pelham Road to face the host Jaguars. Both teams entered the contest with identical 4-1 records in conference play.

All four sets were competitive but in the end, it was Allen Park on Senior Night taking down the Thunderbirds 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19).

“I know at times early on we struggled a bit,” Jag Coach Brooke Tkach said. “When we started to find some consistency, that was a big help. Our serving was much better than our previous time out

Some well-timed runs throughout the match were ultimately the difference for Allen Park on Thursday.

In the opening set, the Jags early on put up six unanswered to take a 10-3 lead. After Edsel rallied back to get the deficit down to as little as four (15-11), Allen Park eventually pulled away to win game one.

In set two, it was the T-Birds controlling play early on, leading by as many as five at 15-10. The Jags, however, responded with perhaps its most important run of the night, a 10-3 spurt to take a 20-18 lead. That forced Edsel Coach Marisa Sauve to call a timeout.

The Jags never relinquished that lead and took a commanding two sets to none advantage in the match.

“A big part of that was some creativity and the girls just trusting each other,” Tkach said. “Defensively, we were getting a lot of balls thrown at us. But our (defensive specialists) played phenomenal and our Setters were good in trusting our hitters to get the job done.

“That has been a struggle for us, just finishing,” Tkach added. “They learned to be able to push through it, especially our Seniors on Senior Night. That was awesome to watch and that energy really helped us.”

It had appeared early on in the third set that Allen Park was going to carry that momentum into a potential match sweep. But the T-Birds had a run of their own, claiming the lead Midway through and closing game three out on a 10-2 spurt to extend the match.

“I told our girls that we’re not going out (getting swept) and they said the same thing,” Sauve said. “We had an amazing week of practice and watched a lot of film. We didn’t really get to stick with what we had planned at some crucial points but we’ll get right back at tomorrow.

“Overall I’m very impressed with their resiliency. A few things unfortunately did not go our way here or there but nothing you can say or do about that.”

The seesaw battle continued in game four. Allen Park remained in the lead throughout but never by much. Edsel stayed within striking distance of another momentous run.

A couple big points down the stretch ultimately fueled the Jags to pull away and seal the match in four sets. It was understandably a tough loss for Sauve and company. But the Thunderbirds head coach views Thursday’s outcome as just the latest step in the growth of the program that began a year ago.

“Last year was a big building year for us,” Sauve said. “We learned a lot about ourselves and grew as a team. We’re a family. Coming into this year, our goal was flat out to finish in the top three (of the league) We knew it wasn’t going to be easy. There is a lot of great teams and great players in this league. But we take it one day at a time and continue to grow.”

Allen Park racked up 33 kills on the night with Alana Hardin and Bailey McCalister each tallying 12. Katelyn Stetz Assisted on 27 of those points. McCalister also led with five aces and dug out 12 Edsel Ford shots, second only to the 18 from Emma Ramey.

Both teams have just two league matches remaining before position play matches begin on Oct. 18.

After participating in a tournament this Saturday at Temperance Bedford, Allen Park will wrap up its DRL round-robin slate by visiting Taylor on Oct. 11 at 7 pm and hosting Trenton on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

That weekend tournament at Bedford, Tkach says, will be especially important given that the Jags only played in one other tournament this season back in late August.

“We kind of already know what to expect when facing these Downriver teams,” Tkach said. “This weekend I think is going to be a challenge for us. We have to again bring that trust factor we had tonight into those matches this weekend. It will be interesting to see.”

Edsel Ford Meanwhile will hold a home match for the first time since Sept. 22 when it hosts Southgate Anderson on Oct. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The T-Birds will then host Gibraltar Carlson on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m