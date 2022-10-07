Allen Park volleyball holds off Dearborn Edsel Ford w/ PHOTO GALLERY – The News Herald

After a league-wide off day on Tuesday, volleyball action in the Downriver League returned on Thursday.

Dearborn Edsel Ford at Allen Park volleyball photo gallery

Arguably the most top Matchup in the league on the night took place at Allen Park as Dearborn Edsel Ford made the short drive down Pelham Road to face the host Jaguars. Both teams entered the contest with identical 4-1 records in conference play.

All four sets were competitive but in the end, it was Allen Park on Senior Night taking down the Thunderbirds 3-1 (25-17, 25-21, 15-25, 25-19).

“I know at times early on we struggled a bit,” Jag Coach Brooke Tkach said. “When we started to find some consistency, that was a big help. Our serving was much better than our previous time out

Some well-timed runs throughout the match were ultimately the difference for Allen Park on Thursday.

In the opening set, the Jags early on put up six unanswered to take a 10-3 lead. After Edsel rallied back to get the deficit down to as little as four (15-11), Allen Park eventually pulled away to win game one.

Dearborn Edsel Ford's Trinity Valente (7) plays the ball at the net on Thursday night with Katelyn Stetz (1) and Jaden Pierce (2) of Allen Park on the other side of the net. Visiting Edsel gave the Jaguars a battle but ultimately fell by a score of 3-1. (Alex Muller - For MediaNews Group)

Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group

Dearborn Edsel Ford’s Trinity Valente (7) plays the ball at the net on Thursday night with Katelyn Stetz (1) and Jaden Pierce (2) of Allen Park on the other side of the net. Visiting Edsel gave the Jaguars a battle but ultimately fell by a score of 3-1. (Alex Muller – For MediaNews Group)

In set two, it was the T-Birds controlling play early on, leading by as many as five at 15-10. The Jags, however, responded with perhaps its most important run of the night, a 10-3 spurt to take a 20-18 lead. That forced Edsel Coach Marisa Sauve to call a timeout.

The Jags never relinquished that lead and took a commanding two sets to none advantage in the match.

“A big part of that was some creativity and the girls just trusting each other,” Tkach said. “Defensively, we were getting a lot of balls thrown at us. But our (defensive specialists) played phenomenal and our Setters were good in trusting our hitters to get the job done.

“That has been a struggle for us, just finishing,” Tkach added. “They learned to be able to push through it, especially our Seniors on Senior Night. That was awesome to watch and that energy really helped us.”

It had appeared early on in the third set that Allen Park was going to carry that momentum into a potential match sweep. But the T-Birds had a run of their own, claiming the lead Midway through and closing game three out on a 10-2 spurt to extend the match.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button