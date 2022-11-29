Allen Park Inter-City Baptist Athletes honored in boys soccer, volleyball – The News Herald

The Michigan Independent Athletic Conference recently released its all-conference teams for the 2022 fall season.

Allen Park Inter-City Baptist had honorees in both boys’ soccer and volleyball, which are the only two fall varsity sports available at the school.

In soccer, a total of five players from Inter-City were recognized while two Chargers were honored in volleyball.

