Allen lifts Ida; Bedford girls, Whiteford boys win

Allen lifts Ida

IDA – Clare Allen provided the offense.

Then Ida’s defense stepped up.

Allen nailed a 3-pointer just before Halftime to give her team a 20-16 edge in a non-league girls basketball game against Erie Mason Tuesday night.

That was enough as the Blue Streaks allowed just 7 points in the second half. The key to that effort was slowing down Mason standout Kaylie Bash. She scored 11 points in the first half, but did not have a point after the intermission.

“In the second half Ida was able to step up the pressure and got baskets off its pressure,” Ida Coach Tim Leonard said. “We did a much better job of knowing where Bash was and contesting shots.”

Jessica Schrader paced the Blue Streaks with 10 points.

“Their defensive pressure in the second half was the difference in the game,” Mason Coach Josh Sweigert said. “They were able to convert on the offensive end due to their defensive pressure.”

