Allen lifts Ida; Bedford girls, Whiteford boys win

IDA – Clare Allen provided the offense.

Then Ida’s defense stepped up.

Allen nailed a 3-pointer just before Halftime to give her team a 20-16 edge in a non-league girls basketball game against Erie Mason Tuesday night.

That was enough as the Blue Streaks allowed just 7 points in the second half. The key to that effort was slowing down Mason standout Kaylie Bash. She scored 11 points in the first half, but did not have a point after the intermission.

“In the second half Ida was able to step up the pressure and got baskets off its pressure,” Ida Coach Tim Leonard said. “We did a much better job of knowing where Bash was and contesting shots.”

Jessica Schrader paced the Blue Streaks with 10 points.

“Their defensive pressure in the second half was the difference in the game,” Mason Coach Josh Sweigert said. “They were able to convert on the offensive end due to their defensive pressure.”

Ida JV won 42-20. Ida- Alyssa Torres 19 pts. EC- Hannah Stachowski 12 pts

East 10 10 12 12 – 44 Erie Mason 9 7 4 3 – 23

IDA: Liechty 0 2-2 2, Hennessey 0 1-2 1, Allen 3 (2) 0-2 8, Schrader 5 0-2 10, Capling 3 0-2 6, LaRoy 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 3 -10 44.

ERIE MASON: Trainor 3 (1) 0-0 7, Meiring 0 0-2 0, Bash 5 (1) 01 11, Gallaher 1 0-0 2, DeGasto 1 (1) 0-0 3. Total 10 (3) 0-3 23.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bedford 47, Sylvania Southview 40

TEMPERANCE – Victoria Gray posted 10 points and 16 rebounds as Bedford moved to 8-0.

“Balanced scoring and a strong fourth quarter helped us win tonight,” Bedford Coach Bill Ryan said.

Joining Gray in double figures were Nyah Mullins with 12 points and Peyton Behnke with 10.

Bedford 4 14 9 19 – 47 Southview 3 11 7 19 – 40

BEDFORD: Pudlowski 2 (1) 1-4 6, Hensley 3 (2) 0-3 8, Behnke 3 (2) 2-2 10, V. Gray 2 7-10 10, Mullins 5 (2) 0-2 12 .Totals 15 (7) 9-21 47.

SLYVANIA SOUTHVIEW: Greene 5 (3) 4-5 17, Biggs 1 1-2 3, Cannon 2 (1) 0-0 5, Krahl 4 (3) 0-0 11, Mauk 1 0-0 2, Clausins ​​1 0 -0 2. Totals 14 (7) 5-7 40.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Whiteford 65, Dundee 57

OTTAWA LAKE – Whiteford used a 25-point second quarter to surge ahead of Dundee and stayed there the rest of the game.

Dundee held early leads of 6-4, 13-7 and 15-8 after a coast-to-coast layup from Braiden Whittaker with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

Hunter DeBarr closed out the first quarter with an Offensive rebound put-back just before the buzzer to make it 17-12, then the Bobcats scored the first 14 points of the second quarter.

Josh Hill hit a jumper then followed it with a 3-pointer off an assist from Shea Ruddy. Liam Waterford scored two field goals during the run.

“Our defense fueled the run,” Whiteford Coach Nick Abalos said. “We started to really put pressure on their guards which helped. Then we knocked down some shots.”

In the second half, Dundee mounted a comeback, highlighted by a Breakaway dunk from Whittaker to pull within 32-27 with 51 seconds left in the third quarter but DeBarr hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer for a 37-27 Bobcat lead

Ryan Zanger and Drew Bolster each hit 3-pointers as Dundee tried to come back in the fourth quarter. Whiteford drained 7-of-9 free throws to stay in front.

“Very proud of the guys,” Abalos said. “Everyone who got in scored.”

Evan Parker led Whiteford (3-3) with 16 points while DeBarr added 15 and Josh Hill 12.

Whittaker paced 3-3 Dundee with 26 points.

Whiteford 12 25 11 17 – 65 Dundee 17 10 9 21 – 57

WHITEFORD: S. Ruddy 0 2-4 2, Joerin 1 1-3 3, Hill 5 (2) 0-0 12, DeBarr 5 (1) 4-4 15, Rasor 2 2-2 6, Parker 5 6-9 16, Waterford 2 0-0 4, Stevens 1 0-0 2, R. Ruddy 1 0-0 2, Masserant 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 (3) 16-22 65.

DUNDEE: Atkinson 2 (1) 0-0 5, Layton 4 0-0 8, Zanger 2 (1) 0-0 5, Bolster 2 (2) 0-0 5, Hatkow 2 (1) 0-0 5, Whittaker 11 4-11 26, Daniel 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 (5) 4-11 57.

Adrian Madison 41, Ida 39, OT

ADRIAN – Adrian Madison broke a 39-39 tie with 7.9 seconds left in overtime with two free throws, then Ida turned the ball over on its final possession.

“We are at a crossroads and need to find an identity,” Ida Coach Jared Karner said of his 3-3 team. “We dug a hole in the first half and chipped away to force overtime. Madison scored a big three in transition in overtime. We tied it back up but a foul on a three pointer was the difference.”

Kirby Carsten led the Blue Streaks with 11 points.

Asher Hamm scored 9 points for Ida in a 34-32 junior varsity loss.

Madison 7 13 4 9 8 – 41 East 7 7 8 11 6 – 39

ADRIAN MADISON: Saad 1 0-0 2, A. Niteo 3 (1) 3-4 10, Jordan 1 2-2 4, Burciaga 2 (1) 5-7 10, Holly 2 0-0 4, Benson 0 2- 2 2, Regalado 2 0-0 4, Najar 2 (1) 0-0 5. Totals 13 (3) 12-15 41.

Ida: Robertson 2 (1) 2-2 7, Kukiela 2 (1) 0-0 5, Schrader 2 2-2 6, Hemry 1 (1) 0-0 3, Schoenberg 1 (1) 2-2 5, Diedrich 1 0-0 2, Carsten 4 3-6 11. Totals 13 (4) 9-12 39.

BH Christian 56, State Line 49

TEMPERANCE — State Line Christian had a seven-game winning streak snapped.

“We lost to a really tough team tonight who we beat in our tournament in overtime,” State Line Coach Nathan Nash said. “Our defense looked flat… Not sure if that was coming out of the break or what but we have to give a better defensive effort. We will regroup and get to work.”

Zac Marshall led the 8-3 Patriots with 17 points and Eli Dyer scored 15.

BH Christian 13 9 20 14 – 56 State Line 18 7 12 12 – 49

BLOOMFIELD HILLS CHRISTIAN: Snider 2 (2) 0-0 6, J. Backos 13 6-7 32, C. Backos 2 1-2 5, Ruma 2 (2) 0-1 6, MacArthur 3 1-2 7. Totals 22 (4), 8-12 56.

STATE LINE CHRISTIAN: C. Worley 3 (2) 1-2 9, Reddick 2 0-0 4, E. Dyer 5 5-5 15, Marshall 6 (4) 1-2 17, Rains 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 (6) 7-9 49.