“Allen Iverson Was Tupac of NBA”: When Jason Whitlock Questioned AI’s Greatness, Saying He ‘Didn’t Max Out as an Athlete’

Allen Iverson might not be ‘The Truth’ but he was one of the most real players to ever set foot on any sports field. The 6ft point guard was not just the first player of that size to become the face of a franchise, he became the face of the league.

Along with his freestyle basketball, the Sixers superstar literally brought street culture to the court. The NBA was never Admired the most among the top-4 sports, but it didn’t sit well with everyone.

Not at least with the then NBA Commissioner, David Stern, and also one of AI’s biggest critics at the time, Jason Whitlock.

Jason Whitlock once called Allen Iverson a bad influence on the ‘patriotic’ NBA

In a ‘Speak For Yourself’ segment from back in 2016, the former ESPN columnist talked about how Allen Iverson was a bad influence on the youth making them believe that they were ‘selling hip-hop’ and not basketball.

The man said AI was the Tupac Shakur of the NBA (not in a good way) and went on to criticize his dedication to the game in which he is considered one of the top 75 players of all time.

A person wearing fancy studs in his ears and a striking hat is formal attire, while being in a much more formal work environment than AI, talking about “too much hip-hop”? Where are we drawing the line? Hypocrisy at its best!

How David Stern tried putting a stop to AI’s stardom

If reports of the 2000s are to be believed, Stern hated AI’s Guts for popularizing hip culture among the athletes, not just in the NBA, but around the world.

Cornrow hairstyles, tattoos, clothing style, nothing was too much for pre-game and post-game for the players for the first time since the game’s inception.

All reports were confirmed in 2005, as the NBA introduced a dress code for the 2006-07 season, that stopped players from wearing sleeveless clothes, chains over clothes, headbands anywhere but in the games, and many other things.

Did somebody shout tyranny? So, Stern and AI did not have a good relationship. In fact, some blame the former NBA commissioner for running Iverson’s comparatively short-lived career.

