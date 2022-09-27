Allen Flanigan out indefinitely for personal reasons

AUBURN — Allen Flanigan is out for an indefinite period of time as Auburn basketball’s 2022-23 preseason practice begins.

The senior wing is out for “family, personal reasons,” with no timeframe for return, Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday, declining to share further information.

Flanigan is the son of Auburn Assistant Wes Flanigan. A multi-year starter, he was the Tigers’ leading scorer in 2020-21, but his role as a scorer decreased the next season after recovering from an offseason Achilles injury that sidelined him throughout nonconference play.

Flanigan started during the SEC slate, averaging 6.3 points per game on 39.5% shooting from the field and 20.5% from 3-point range. They averaged 14.3 points in 2020-21.

Pearl continued to start Flanigan because Auburn valued his defensive production.

“He’s physically much better (this season). He’s physically almost back to 100%, and I think that’s where you’re going to have to evaluate him,” Pearl said.

Having top-three NBA Draft pick Jabari Smith on the roster last season meant more exposure to national media − especially a less traditional power such as Auburn.

The most common refrain in the hot-take industry was that Auburn’s guard play was limiting Smith in his pursuit of the top pick. Smith ultimately went No. 3 to the Houston Rockets.

Those guards heard.

“We’ve seen a lot of things on ESPN and all those types of things that Auburn guards weren’t a great fit, and they didn’t pass the ball and all types of things,” said point guard Zep Jasper, who ironically started the whole season because of his passing and defense.

