Allen Flanigan is back and healthy. What it means for Auburn basketball

AUBURN — Allen Flanigan pump-faked, crossed right, drove down the baseline and threw down an aggressive, left-handed dunk with 5:38 to play in the first half of Auburn basketball’s exhibition game against Alabama-Huntsville on Wednesday.

The senior wing would score 11 points, adding six rebounds, four assists and two steals at Auburn Arena.

Auburn won 87-69, but that’ll be a Forgotten footnote in the story of the Tigers’ season by March. Flanigan’s dunk will likely be forgotten, too, given the opponent and circumstances, but that play could mean much more than some initially realize.

“Al was so productive when he was out there,” Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl said. “He’s able to get downhill (and) score through contact. He didn’t hesitate at all on his jump shot. He was effective defensively. He was one of our top rebounders (and) had a really good assist-to-turnover ratio at 4:2.

“That was a really, really good game for him.”

Jan 19, 2022; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers guard Allen Flanigan (22) celebrates after making a three point shot against the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Auburn Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

As a sophomore in 2020-21, Flanigan averaged 14.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.4 minutes per game, but he had surgery the following offseason to repair an injury to his right Achilles. He missed the start of the season last year, and the production just wasn’t the same when he came back, as he put up 6.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.4 minutes per game.

