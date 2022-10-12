Allen Flanigan back at practice for the Auburn basketball team

AUBURN, Alabama–Coach Bruce Pearl said on Wednesday that senior guard Allen Flanigan has returned to preseason practice with the Auburn basketball team. Flanigan has played in 80 games for the Tigers with 50 starts during the past three seasons.

“Al’s back and that’s great,” Pearl said prior to his team’s pro day, which has attracted scouts from most of the NBA teams.

On September 27th the Coach announced that Flanigan and his father, former Auburn standout player and current Assistant Coach Wes Flanigan, would not be with the team for an unspecified amount of time due to personal family reasons. Asked for additional details at that time, the coach declined to comment.

The guard’s junior season was impacted by an off the court injury when he suffered a partially torn Achilles Tendon in the summer of 2021. Flanigan returned to action prior to the start of conference play, missing 12 of the team’s 34 games.

He started 20 of the 22 contests he played in during the 2021-22 season and averaged 24.4 minutes of game time, 6.3 points and 3.5 rebounds per outing.

As a sophomore he averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds while starting all 27 games and playing an average of 30.4 minutes per contest.

Flanigan played in Auburn’s three exhibition games in August when the Tigers won two of their three contests in Israel. In summer practices leading up to the Overseas trip and in the games vs. Israeli teams he showed better mobility than he did as a junior.

After signing with the Tigers out of Parkview High School in Little Rock, Ark., where he played on a state championship team coached by his grandfather, Al Flanigan, he saw action in 31 games as an AU freshman with three starts. They averaged 3.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while averaging 13.8 minutes of court time per contest.

The Tigers, who had a shortened workout schedule last week with university classes not in session due to a fall break, will play an exhibition game vs. UAH at 7 pm is Nov. 2nd The regular season begins Nov. 7th as George Mason visits Auburn and that game will be streamed on SEC+ as will the second game on Nov. 11th as South Florida plays at Neville Arena to complete a home-and-home series with the Bulls.

Next week Pearl and two of his juniors, guards KD Johnson and Wendell Green, will represent the Tigers at the 2023 Southeastern Conference Basketball Media Days at Mountain Brook. That event is scheduled next Wednesday. Last season’s team posted a 28-6 record and won the league with a 15-3 record. Johnson is the team’s leading returner scorer after averaging 12.3 points per game. Green averaged 12.0 points and led the Tigers in assists at 5.1 per contest.

The first Auburn game scheduled for television coverage is No. 15th on the SEC Network, a 6 pm tipoff from Neville Arena vs. Winthrop. The Tigers will begin the defense of their SEC Championship on Dec. 28th as the Florida Gators visit Neville Arena.

