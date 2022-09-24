Allen-Diggs, Stafford-Kupp among top NFL QB-WR duos

Which quarterback-wide receiver pairings are the best in the NFL?

On Thursday, FOX Sports’ Greg Jennings joined “The Carton Show” to discuss his top three QB-WR duos — and he revealed which pair fell just short of his list.

Let’s dive in.

1. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Key stats: So far in 2022, Diggs ranks second in receptions (20), second in receiving yards (270) and first in receiving touchdowns (four). They finished last season tied for ninth, eighth and tied for sixth in those same categories, respectively. This season, Allen has targeted Diggs on 33.3% of his pass attempts, tied for the third-highest mark in the NFL. Diggs’ 23 targets are tied for the seventh-most in the NFL headed into Week 3. The Bills are 2-0 on the season, racking up 72 points in two games.

Jennings’ thoughts: “Right now, you gotta say Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs because of what they’ve been doing — and they’ve been doing it now for the longest period of time.”

2. Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Key stats: Thus far in 2022, Chase is tied for fifth in receptions (15) and ranks ninth in receiving yards (183). He has just one receiving score on the season. In 2021, Chase finished tied for 20th in receptions (81), while ranking fourth in receiving yards (1,455) and third in receiving touchdowns (13) en route to being named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. This season, Burrow has targeted Chase on 28.1% of his pass attempts, and Chase’s 25 targets so far in 2022 are tied for the second-most in the NFL. The Bengals have started the season 0-2 after making it all the way to the Super Bowl last season. Over the last three seasons, of the 40 teams to make the playoffs, none of them have started off 0-2.

Jennings’ thoughts: “Then I move to Cincinnati — yes, absolutely — with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase. I know they haven’t Clicked this [year]. (More about last year) and what they’ve done leading up to this.”

3. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Cup, Los Angeles Rams

Key stats: This season, Kupp ranks first in receptions (24), fourth in receiving yards (236) and is tied for second in receiving scores (three). The reigning Offensive Player of the Year led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and receiving touchdowns (16) last season. Heading into Week 3, Stafford has targeted Kupp on 37.7% of his pass attempts, the highest mark in the NFL. After leading the league with 191 targets in 2021 — the most in a single season by any player since 2015 — Kupp boasts an NFL-leading 29 targets so far in 2022. The reigning Super Bowl Champion Rams are 1-1 on the season headed into Week 3.

Jennings’ thoughts: “I honestly would put them third. … There’s Stefon Diggs and obviously Josh Allen, and then there’s the Bengals — and then I’m going Cooper Kupp.”

Kirk Cousins and Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (Honorable mention)

Key stats: Thus far in 2022, Jefferson is tied for fifth in receptions (15), ranks fifth in receiving yards (232) and is tied for seventh in receiving touchdowns (two), and Cousins ​​has targeted Jefferson on 29.5% of his pass attempts. The third-year receiver has 23 targets so far on the season, tied for the seventh-most in the NFL. Last season, Jefferson finished ranking fourth in receptions (108) and second in receiving yards (1,616). The Vikings are looking to stay above .500 this week after getting off to a 1-1 start.

Jennings’ thoughts: “Let me say this: I would throw Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins ​​in there, but when I look at the quarterbacks — Kirk is that ‘TBD’ when it comes to, ‘Can he continue to allow Justin to be that guy?'”