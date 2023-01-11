Allen County-Scottsville announces Clay Dobbs as new Girl’s Soccer Head Coach

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Clay Dobbs was named the new head coach of the Allen County-Scottsville Girl’s Soccer Team. The high school officials introduced the new Lady Patriot soccer coach last Friday.

Dobbs replaces Ashley Murphy who stepped aside following last season. Murphy guided the team for two years, overseeing the program’s transition from a junior varsity level to a varsity level. Last fall, during the girls’ first official varsity season, the Lady Patriots posted a 4-15 record. Wins came over Edmonson County (twice), Butler County, and Clinton County. AC-S also notched two ties and dropped a pair of overtime/penalty kicks decisions to Glasgow.

“We have found a great fit for our growing program,” explained AC-S Athletic Director Brad Hood. “My goal is for soccer to continue to build upon what Coach Murphy and the players have started. I think, with everybody coming back, we will be more competitive. To build this program to where we want to go takes commitment. You all have laid the foundation but now we want to build upon that. Coach Dobbs is ready to get started. We feel he is the perfect fit to take our program to the next level.”

Dobbs brings over a decade of coaching to the field as well as a desire to develop AC-S’s young program.

“This will be my 11th year coaching soccer,” Dobbs said. “My coaching has been at SKY (Southern Kentucky Soccer) in Bowling Green. I am also a US soccer national license holder. . I have coached at both the rec level and the club level. I feel as if I’m at a point in my life, with my experience and my love for the game, that I’m at a point I can take a program to where it needs to go. I love kids and I love the game.”

Dobbs is not deterred, rather looking forward to the challenge of building the program that is still in the early stages of competition.

“I’m excited to be able to take over a team that I can mold and make into what’s needed at AC-S,” Dobbs said. “We will jump on it quickly with conditioning. Soccer is not just summer and fall. It’s almost year-round.”

In speaking to the team, Dobbs outlined his plans. The Squad will be asked to participate in conditioning activities, indoors at the Athletic complex and outside as weather permits to prepare for the summer, and the start of official practice in mid-July. He also noted that his plan is for the girls program to reach out to the community through involvement activities.

“Soccer is more than just whets on the field,” Dobbs pointed out. “You have to show character on the field and off as well. The girls and I will also be involved with youth soccer and the middle school program as well.”

Dobbs was also very appreciative of the opportunity entrusted to him.

“First, I want to thank God for this opportunity to be here. He continues to bless me in everything even though I’m not worthy,” Dobbs said. “I’m thanking for my daughters (Addie and Lexie) being here today and supporting me in everything I do, and also thank Coach Hood for believing in me and thanks also to SKY in Bowling Green allowing me to coach.”

The Lady Patriots are expected to return their entire roster from last year. The Squad had eight juniors, nine sophomores, and four freshman. High school students interested in joining the team can contact Coach Dobbs through the Athletic department at the school.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.