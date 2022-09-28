Allegria Village celebrates Art Palooza with Residents – Press and Guide

Despite sweater weather and everything pumpkin spice around the corner, Allegria Village Residents recently enjoyed one more blast of summer at their sprawling Dearborn campus.

The Village’s Art Palooza, held July 30, featured an eclectic mix of live musical entertainment and residents’ artistic creations. The Celebration was loosely patterned and inspired by Lollapalooza, a four-day global pop music festival held each summer in Chicago’s historic Grant Park.

band on stage
Musicians from the band Gemini Performing classics at Allegra Village. (Photo courtesy of Allegria Village)

“We are so fortunate to be home to a Wealth of creative people who share their love and passion for the arts, and for the community of people that embrace and appreciate not only the artwork, but the stories their artist Neighbors explain to bring their art to even life,” Allegria Village Executive Director Elizabeth Brown said.

The up-tempo The Ambassadors jazz band and multi-instrumentalists Gemini, along with the Vegas Rat Pack sounds of crooner Kevin Wills, provided the sunny day’s musical backdrop. The varied art works and presentations from Residents were plentiful and of great interest to attendees.

Resident Bob Cosey, who has traveled to every continent since becoming a Village resident, displayed an intriguing set of photographs from his recent trip to Havana, Cuba.

Fellow world Traveler and photography enthusiast Christine Panyard Featured a colorful photograph of a Carousel ceiling from the Michigan State Fair. Panyard – who leads the Village’s Resident photography club, one of many Clubs on campus – displayed the photo because it contained scenes from one of her favorite travel destinations, Venice, Italy.

