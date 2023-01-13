Allegations of Racism Scuttle Vermont Girls’ Basketball Games | Education | Seven Days

click to enlarge © Joe Sohm | Dreamstime.com

Updated at 3:12 pm

Both Rice Memorial High School and Burlington High School postponed girls’ basketball games against Champlain Valley Union High School over the past week after learning about a TikTok video containing the N-word that a CVU player posted last month.

And on Thursday, the Middlebury Union High School girls’ basketball team canceled a game with Enosburg Falls High School in response to what Middlebury players characterized as three “racist attacks” by Enosburg spectators toward Middlebury Athletic teams over the past two years.

Rice’s January 6 junior varsity and varsity girls’ basketball games against CVU were postponed over students’ concerns about the TikTok video, according to Rice’s athletic director Neil Brodeur. He said he and CVU activities director Ricky McCollum hope to get the teams together for a discussion, then find a time to make up the games.

Burlington High School girls’ basketball players opted out of their game on Thursday against CVU because they learned about the TikTok post “and didn’t feel enough was being done in response,” according to Burlington School District spokesperson Russ Elek.

A January 12 post on the Instagram account bhs.girlsbasketball reads: “The BHS girls basketball team is bringing light to a racist video posted by a cvu athlete. We as a team believe that racism is not a trend, nor is it any type of entertainment for social media … We hope cvu will take further action regarding this students (sic) consequences.”

In the TikTok video, obtained by Seven Days, the CVU player appears with a young Black woman. The player is seen pulling the young woman by her hair as a voice-over says, “Got your [N-word] — but you can get ’em back at your local Chevrolet dealership.” Both girls are Laughing during the approximately five-second video.

The game postponements prompted CVU principal Adam Bunting to issue an open letter to Vermont students on Thursday. They explained what the school had done in response to the video and urged other teams around the state to play the CVU girls’ basketball team as scheduled.

The CVU player made “the terrible decision in December to follow a TikTok trend and post a video that was racially insensitive — at best,” Bunting wrote. “Because the student made the video with a family member who is a person of color, she wrongly believed that it was okay to post something that used the N-word.”

Although the CVU student took down the video within an hour, it was forwarded to Bunting and activities director McCollum. They met with the student on New Year’s Day to discuss it, Bunting wrote in his letter. School administrators also took away the student’s title of team captain, suspended her from gameplay, removed her from school leadership clubs and had her begin a Restorative justice process.

“Last but not least,” Bunting wrote, “this student has experienced significant consequences in her life outside of school, but this is not my story to tell.”

Bunting said in the letter that he learned on Thursday that other teams were considering forfeiting games against CVU girls’ basketball.

“Before you make this move,” Bunting urged, “I’d ask for your trust and remind you that the review of our policies is my responsibility — not our players. I ask you to trust that this player has and is experiencing consequences about which you don’t know. I ask you to trust that she views the video as the worst mistake of her life — because she is learning how much she hurts others, in addition to the consequences of her actions.” Bunting said he and McCollum met with Burlington girls’ basketball players and school administrators. The schools plan to reschedule the Matchup after a Restorative process is undertaken.