Allegany Arts Association will meet January 4 to discuss an uncertain future

Volunteers are needed to serve or AAA may disband after 40 years of community service

Pictured are AAA founding members Willie Allen, Ron Lundberg, and Celeste (Curcio) Wuersig

The next AAA Board meeting is scheduled for January 4th at 4:30pm in the Monday Club Room at the David A. Howe Library.

RSVP Thu [email protected] by December 31St if you plan to attend.

This will be a meeting to determine a Transitional path forward as no one has volunteered to serve in the offices of President or Vice President and no new Board has been selected by the current Allegany Arts Association members.

Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting to preserve the Allegany Arts Association as an asset to our community wellness.

Any of the following possibilities are up for consideration:

The Allegany Arts Association may disband and be absorbed into the Tri-County Arts Council

Volunteers may be identified to serve on the AAA Board of Directors in 2023 and activities may resume as planned

AAA may take a hiatus until such time as community members are available to resume the duties of the AAA Board of Directors

During these uncertain times for AAA, 2023 Sponsored classes for youth and adults funded by local individuals and organizations and the ASI; Arts Access Pass plans and programs will continue under the supervision of the Belfast Organization for Artists and fiscal sponsorship at SheilaLynnK Art Studio working in partnership with the Belvidere Cornerstone and AAA instructors who have expressed an interest in providing these opportunities for the community.