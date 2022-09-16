Allan Saint-Maximin wins Premier League Goal of the Month award

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin has won the Premier League’s Goal of the Month award for his volley against Wolves.

The stunning strike earned Eddie Howe’s side a point at Molineux, and it was a moment of magic from a mercurial talent.

Saint-Maximin wasn’t having his best game, just one week after tearing Manchester City apart at St James’ Park. But the Frenchman struggled at Wolves, unable to have any real impact in the final third.

However, he produced the golden moment that saved a point for Newcastle when a draw looked unlikely.

A wayward clearance from Hwang Hee-chan fell out of the sky just outside of the box where Saint-Maximin was standing. The 25-year-old couldn’t have connected with the dropping ball any sweeter, and it thundered into the bottom right corner past a helpless Jose Sa.

It was an Outrageous Strike that won Newcastle a point, and it’s also won Saint-Maximin some silverware.

They beat some big names to the award, with Gabriel Jesus and Luis Diaz also nominated. He also beat two of his Newcastle teammates, with Fabian Schar and Kieran Trippier named on the shortlist.

Saint-Maximin reacts to winning goal of the month award

The announcement was made by the Premier League on Friday afternoon, and includes some reaction from the man of the moment.

“It was a nice goal,” Saint-Maximin said.

“It’s always very difficult to win this Trophy so that’s why I’m very proud to get that Trophy and also get a point for my team.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

‘Nice’ is an understatement. It was an absolutely incredible goal that is more than deserving of the Budweiser Goal of the Month accolade.

Of course, the most important thing is that the goal got Newcastle a point. But the quality of the Strike made it even more special.

Saint-Maximin is now the second Newcastle player in a row to win the award, with Miguel Almiron picking it up in the final month of last season.

If the Magpies have any hope of making it a hat-trick of wins then someone of a Toon Persuasion needs to score an absolute screamer this weekend against Bournemouth.