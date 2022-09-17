Allan Saint-Maximin wins August’s Goal of the Month award

Newcastle United might not have very prolific forwards when it comes to scoring goals, but when the lads find the net they surely know how to hit some bangers. Ask Allan Saint-Maximin, Winner of August’s Goal of the Month award.

After days of anxiety, we finally got the verdict—and it was the absolute right one: ASM is officially Summer’s Hardest Hit Banger.

Not only was that thing a beauty (feel free to loop through as many times as you want, we won’t blame you) but it also served Newcastle the purpose of earning a point against Wolves away at Molineux. Not bad if you ask me.

French ASM got his well-earned Nomination with gusto and shared it with teammates Tripps and Schar because the latter two, you know, have the Talent and skill sets to put on some phenomenally great goalscoring efforts themselves, but ultimately it was ASM who took the award to the Tour Eiffel. C’est la vie.

Saint-Maximin’s volley left the Wolves’ goal looking like the tastiest of fromages. It took 90 minutes and a ball falling from the blue sky, but it works like that sometimes. ASM joins Miggy in winning the award for the second time this calendar year after the Paraguayan already did in April to wrap up a pretty phenomenal season in which the Magpies fought to stay in the Premier League and avoid relegation for the last time in many, many years to come.

Speaking to the very interested media living in Newcastle upon Tyne, Saint-Maximin said that “”it was a nice goal, but it’s always very difficult to win this trophy.” Ah, the Humble Frenchman. “It’s a tough Trophy to win so I’m very proud.”

Of course, you are, Saint-Maximin. Of course, you are.