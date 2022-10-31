All you need to know

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has established himself as one of the greatest players of his generation. The four-time NBA Champion has already broken the record for most career 3-pointers. Furthermore, he was named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

Curry’s success has not been limited to the basketball court. He has also enjoyed plenty of success in the business world.

Curry has a reported net worth of $160 million. This is largely due to his playing career and partnership with Under Armour. Curry, who joined Under Armor in 2013, is recognized as the face of their footwear line. They reportedly signed a ‘lifetime’ deal that is valued at over $1 billion.

In recent years, Curry has invested in several technology companies. In 2018, the Warriors star invested in “Palm,” a device that serves as a companion to smartphones. The following year, the two-time NBA MVP invested in “SnapTravel.” It’s a company that focuses on financial technology, commerce, and travel.

BJ Armstrong discusses the difference between Steph Curry and other shooters

Steph Curry is widely regarded as the greatest shooter in NBA history. During his 13-plus seasons in the NBA, the Warriors superstar has rewritten the record book. BJ Armstrong, who shot 42.5% from 3-point range for his career, explained what makes Curry stand out from other shooters.

Speaking is The Hoop Genius PodcastArmstrong said:

“See, there are people who shoot shots then there are people who make shots. The difference between Steph Curry and the other people? Steph Curry makes shots. The other guys are just shooting shots. There’s a difference. Only shoot the shot you know you can make. That’s the key to being a good shooter.”

“I don’t worry about distance. When you shoot, your mind is telling you what’s gonna happen. Every time I shoot, the difference between me and the other guy – I expect to make every shot I shoot. These guys are shooting and don’t know what’s going to happen. Like, ‘well, I’m just gonna shoot it and see what happens’.”

Curry’s shooting has changed the way basketball is played. Teams have utilized the 3-point shot far more in recent years. As Armstrong pointed out, none have been as successful as Curry and the Warriors.

Watch BJ Armstrong’s full comments on how Steph Curry Compares to other shooters below (starting at the 5:50 mark):

Curry has averaged 30.8 points and shot 41.3% from 3-point range in six games this season.



