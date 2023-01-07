All You Need to Know About the USGA and R&A’s Update to the Golf Rules for 2023

Every sport closely watches the rules, tweaking them from time to time to adapt to the times. Golf is no exception either. Every year, the rules are modified and new rules are introduced if required. This year too, the USGA and R&A have updated the rules, mainly in the interest of players and to help smooth their gameplay.

The new rules went into effect on January 1, and the officials hope that they will improve the game and assist the players.

The USGA and R&A take steps to improve the sport of golf

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As per Golf Digest, one of the biggest updates to the rules came about equipment. Earlier, players were not allowed to replace golf clubs that had been damaged during the course of the game unless approved by the USGA and R&A, as they were in 2019. But now players who see their golf equipment damaged due to factors besides abuse and anger can place it back in their bag or have it taken out of play and replaced.

Another change came concerning the rule of the golf ball moving owing to natural forces. Back in 2019, Rickie Fowler received a double penalty after his ball blew over into another penalty area. Although Fowler went on to win the event despite a triple bogey at that hole, the fans lashed out at the officials in his favor. If a player has already taken relief from a penalty area and the ball rolls over into another area of ​​the course due to external circumstances, they can replace the ball where it first dropped.

The officials further brought back the back-on-the-line relief procedure to what it was before 2019. Players can now drop their ball directly on the line that extends from the ball to the hole. As long as the ball stays within one club length of the drop in any direction, it is in play.

The officials have also become more environmentally conscious

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

They will now only print a few rule books for officials. They will be made digitally available instead to avoid the unnecessary use of paper. To further ease the burden on recreational golfers, a few rules saw changes. They would no longer penalize players for failing to put their Handicap on their scorecard.

Golf – The 150th Open Championship – Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, Britain – July 12, 2022 The silhouette of Tiger Woods of the US is pictured as he tees off during practice REUTERS/Paul Childs

They also reduced penalties in the revised rules. Instead of facing disqualification for not signing their scorecard, Golfers would suffer a two-stroke penalty. Additionally, incorrectly switching a golf ball would result in a one-stroke penalty as opposed to the earlier two strokes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What do you think of these updated rules? Let us know in the comments below.