All You Need to Know About Charlie Woods’ Junior Golf Career

Like his father, the legendary Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods shares a love for golf. The 15-time Major winner’s son has already begun his golfing journey. While Tiger’s daughter, Sam, is an avid soccer fan and loves playing the sport, his son shares his appreciation for golf. The young golfer has shown an interest in the game since he was only 4 years old, and his love for it has only grown since. Charlie is now competing in a junior national championship.

Charlie Woods and his golf journey so far

The 13 year old, Woods, has undoubtedly been influenced by his father’s career. In 2016, he competed in the US Kids Golf Competition in Florida, for his first-ever tournament, and placed second. They shot 55 for nine holes there. Since his first tournament, Charlie has come a long way. At the age of 11, Charlie Woods began competing in world golf competitions alongside his father.

The annual father-son PNC Tournament in 2020 was Charlie’s first-ever world tournament, and despite being the youngest golfer there, he impressed everyone with his skill. He also shot his first-ever eagle at the tournament, which made Tiger yell out in excitement, “Your first eagle!”

Golf – PNC Championship – The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida, US December 17, 2021 Charlie Woods with his father, Tiger Woods of the US during the Pro-Am REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Charlie has played multiple tournaments since then, and his game has come a long way. Charlie shot his career low round of 68 in September of this year at a Qualifier for the NB3 JGNC in Florida at the Mission Inn Resort. The 13-year-old is now competing in the Notah Begay III Boys Jr. Golf National Championship, and with his skill and his father as his caddy, the entire crowd’s eyes are on him.

The Notah Begay III Junior Championships

The NB3 JGNC series entails a two-stage qualifying process. This means that the players qualify by playing either an 18-hole or 36-hole tournament. Those who qualify are then invited to compete in the 54-Hole National Championship, which is held in December each year.

Dec 19, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Charlie Woods plays his shot on the 18th fairway during the final round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

The tournament is being held at Koasati Pines in Coushatta, Louisiana. The golf course is a par-72, 18-hole course. The NB3 JGNC consists of an all-boys and all-girls tournament. The all-boys tournament began yesterday and is split into different age categories. Charlie is naturally competing in the 12- to 13-year-old category. The tournament ends on November 9.

With his father by his side to motivate him, will Charlie go on to win the tournament and be invited to the event in December? Tune in to find out.