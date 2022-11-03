All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team Announced

Printable version of the 2022 All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team

MADISON, Wis.

–University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Ainsley Allan and Alexis McMahon were selected the Kwik Trip Offensive Player of the Year and Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Year, respectively, while UW-Stevens Point’s Miranda Nieman and UW-Whitewater’s Jude Dobrinska were selected the Kwik Trip Co-Goalkeepers of the Year to lead the individuals chosen to the 2022 All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Women’s Soccer Team by the league coaches. Dobrinska also received Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year honors, while UW-La Crosse was tabbed the Kwik Trip Coaching Staff of the Year.

Allan is the third player in program history to receive the Offensive award, joining Margaret Harings (2017 and 2018) and Sophie Amundson (2021). Allan leads the conference with six game-winning goals, while ranking second with 11 goals and 24 points. She has recorded at least one point in 10 matches, including a season-high five points against UW-Oshkosh on Oct. 22.

McMahon Secured first team honors for the second straight year and becomes the fifth Eagle to claim the defensive honor, joining Saskia Taylor (2012), Kourtni Alcock (2015), Maya Schmitt (2017 and 2018) and Katie Feller (2019). McMahon leads a defense that has recorded 11 shutouts and tops the conference with a .632 goals against average. She has added three goals and two assists for eight points.

Nieman and Dobrinska earned a piece of the Inaugural goalkeeper trophy. Nieman has recorded a league-high 115 saves, while ranking second with a .846 save percentage. She owns four shutouts.

Dobrinska leads the WIAC with seven shutouts, while placing second with a .828 goals against average and third with 1,631 minutes played. She has compiled an 11-4-4 record and 49 saves. Dobrinska’s Newcomer of the Year Honor is the first for a Warhawk. A Newcomer of the Year is defined as a student-athlete who used her first season of participation in Women’s soccer this season. Transfers are not eligible unless they did not participate in Women’s soccer at their previous institution.

Repeat selections on the all-conference team from a season ago include: UW-Eau Claire’s Kiki Kussow and Emma Stange; UW-Oshkosh’s Mackenzie Bennett (Defensive Player of the Year); UW-Stevens Point’s Kati Frierdich; and UW-Stout’s Marissa Steele. Kussow, Stange and Frierdich also secured a spot on the team in 2019.

Coaching Staff of the Year Distinction was presented to UW-La Crosse, which won the fifth regular-season conference title in program history. The Eagles own a 17-1-1 record and bring a 14-match unbeaten streak into the WIAC Tournament. The coaching staff includes: head coach Jason Murphy; Assistant coaches Lily Brock, Joe Czerniak and Ashley St. Aubin; and student Assistant Coach Julia Smith.

An All-Sportsmanship Team was announced for individuals who displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each team.

2022 All-WIAC Women’s Soccer Team

Name, School, Year, Position, Hometown (High School)

Ainsley Allan, La Crosse, Junior, Forward, Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest)

Ellie Arndt, La Crosse, Sophomore, Midfielder, Appleton, Wis. (St. Francis Xavier)

Ellie Behnke, La Crosse, Sophomore, Midfielder, Appleton, Wis. (east)

Mackenzie Bennett, Oshkosh, Senior, Defender, Geneva, Ill. (Geneva)

Caylee Boone, Stout, Senior, Forward, Eau Claire, Wis. (Memorial)

Claire Cater, La Crosse, Sophomore, Midfielder, Woodbury, Minn. (Hill-Murray)

Jude Dobrinska, Whitewater, Freshman, Goalkeeper, Milwaukee, Wis. (Ronald Reagan College Prep)

Kati Frierdich, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward, Neenah, Wis. (Winneconne)

Shea-Lynn Gerred, Stevens Point, Senior, Defender, Fond du Lac, Wis. (Fond du Lac)

Kiki Kussow, Eau Claire, Senior, Defender, Green Bay, Wis. (Notre Dame)

Kassidy Mackie, River Falls, Junior, Forward, Woodbury, Minn. (Woodbury)

Juliana Madonia, Whitewater, Sophomore, Defender, Schaumburg, Ill. (James B. Conant)

Alexis McMahon, La Crosse, Sophomore, Defender, San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian)

Miranda Nieman, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalkeeper, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (Lincoln)

Addie Pauling, La Crosse, Sophomore, Defender, Appleton, Wis. (West)

Elise Pinewski, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Forward, Anoka, Minn. (Anoka)

Allie Prigge, Whitewater, Sophomore, Forward, Palatine, Ill. (Fremd)

Liz Prigge, Whitewater, Sophomore, Defender, Palatine, Ill. (Fremd)

Lydia Smith, Platteville, Sophomore, Forward, Troy, Ill. (Triad)

Emma Stange, Eau Claire, Senior, Midfielder, Andover, Minn. (Anoka)

Marissa Steele, Stout, Senior, Midfielder, Farmington, Minn. (Farmington)

Emily Thill, Whitewater, Sophomore, Midfielder, West Chicago, Ill. (St.Francis)

All-Sportsmanship Team

Nicole Dawson, Whitewater, Sophomore, Defender, Aurora, Ill. (Mete Valley)

Megan Goodman, La Crosse, Senior, Midfielder, Pewaukee, Wis. (Pewaukee)

Megan Hanson, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward, Andover, Minn. (Anoka)

Lauren Johnson, Stevens Point, Senior, Midfielder/Forward, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. (SPASH)

Julia McNamar, Stout, Senior, Defender, Belleville, Wis. (Belleville-New Glarus)

Anna Spindle, Platteville, Sophomore, Midfielder, Geneva, Ill. (Geneva Community)

Alayna Westerman, River Falls, Senior, Midfielder, Lakeville, Minn. (Northern)

Kate Whitney, Oshkosh, Sophomore, Midfielder, Skokie, Ill. (Niles North)

Kwik Trip Offensive Player of the Year: Ainsley Allan of La Crosse

Kwik Trip Defensive Player of the Year: Alexis McMahon of La Crosse

Kwik Trip Co-Goalkeepers of the Year: Jude Dobrinska of Whitewater and Miranda Nieman of Stevens Point

Kwik Trip Newcomer of the Year: Jude Dobrinska of Whitewater

Kwik Trip Coaching Staff of the Year: La Crosse



