All-Tribune football: The First Team

Jackson Flottmeyer, 6-5, 220, sr., Aquinas

AP All-State second team. … WFCA All-State for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team. … Completed 144 of 213 passes (67.6%) for 2,651 yards, 30 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. … Rushed for 337 yards and 7 TDs. … Averaged 12.4 yards per passing attempt and 18.4 per completion with a career record of 32-4 as a starter and two WIAA Division 4 state titles. … Intercepted 4 passes and returned 1 for a TD. … Regularly put kickoffs into the end zone and recorded punts of 80 and 73 yards in the postseason.

Tanner Jones, 5-9, 175, sr., Bangor

AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-State Honorable mention for Small Schools. … Scenic Bluffs Conference’s player of the year. … Rushed 262 times for 1,881 yards and 26 touchdowns. … Also had a touchdown catch and a touchdown pass. … Had a season-high 289 yards and 6 TDs in a win over New Lisbon. … Also rushed for 219 yards vs. Ithaca and scored 4 TDs vs. Onalaska Luther. … Rushed for 2,956 yards and 44 TDs during his career. … Had 11 TFLs among his 69 tackles and intercepted 3 passes.

Luke Noel, 5-11, 200, sr., West Salem

AP All-State second team as all-purpose. … WFCA All-State for Small Schools. … Coulee Conference’s player of the year. … Carried 198 times for 1,194 yards and 27 touchdowns, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt and a touchdown every 7.3 carries. … Scored at least one TD in every game and carried 8 times for 96 yards vs. Green Bay Notre Dame in the other. … Led the Panthers with 103 total tackles and made 24 stops behind the line of scrimmage. … Forced 3 fumbles, recovered 2 and returned them both for TDs.

Colin O’Neil, 5-10, 175, sr., Cashton

WFCA All-Region for Small Schools. … All-Scenic Bluffs first team. … Rushed for 1,741 yards and 27 touchdowns on just 201 carries for the Division 7 Semifinalists who won the SBC. … Averaged 133.9 rushing yards per game and 8.7 yards per carry. … Had 7 interceptions and returned 2 of them for TDs as a cornerback. … Closed out career with 391 rushing yards and 6 TDs in his final two games. … Had a season-high 202 yards in a win over Royall and rushed for 3 TDs six times.

Carter Todd, 6-4, 195, sr., La Crescent-Hokah

Offensive player of the year in the Southeast Conference’s Red District and team’s most valuable player. … Caught 67 passes for 932 yards and 11 touchdowns to complete his career with 92 receptions for 1,302 yards and 13 TDs. … Had five games with more than 100 receiving yards, four with two touchdowns and two with more than 10 catches. … Also rushed 59 times for 508 yards and 5 touchdowns and completed a 26-yard TD pass. … Will play football at Winona State.

Nicky Odom, 5-7, 135, Sr., Onalaska

AP All-State high Honorable mention. … WFCA All-State for Large Schools. … All-MVC first team. … MVC’s Offensive player of the year for conference champions. … Recorded 88 receptions for 1,235 yards and 10 touchdowns. … Finished career with 2,086 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns on 166 receptions. … Returned 2 punts for touchdowns and 1 kickoff for a TD. … Averaged 21.5 yards on 11 punt returns. … Passed for a touchdown. … Had at least 10 catches in a game four times.

Thomas Haney, 5-11, 242, Sr., GET

WFCA All-Region selection for Small Schools. … All-Coulee Conference first team. … Helped the Red Hawks to a 5-5 record and spot in the Division 5 Playoffs with wins in their final three regular-season games. … A leader up front for a team that averaged 303 rushing yards and 349 total yards per game. … GET had four players with more than 500 rushing yards behind Haney.

Jonah Larson, 6-5, 285, sr., Bangor

WFCA All-Region both offensively and defensively for a team that advanced to the Division 7 semifinals before being eliminated by eventual Champion Eau Claire Regis. … Helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 294 rushing yards and 370 total yards per game. … Also had 7 TFLs and a sack for a defense that allowed 143 total yards and 10.5 points per game. … Latest dominant OL for a team that is 100-10 overall since 2014.

Zack Mlsna, 6-6, 285, sr., Cashton

AP All-State second team. … WFCA All-State for Small Schools. … Scenic Bluffs Conference’s lineman of the year. … Accepted a Preferred Walk-On offer from the University of Wisconsin. … Anchored a line that produced 268 rushing yards per game and 42.4 points per game. … Helped the Eagles go 28-5 over the past three seasons. … Made 13 tackles for loss and had 4 quarterback sacks to go with 2 forced fumbles.

Max Schneider, 6-5, 215, jr., Prairie du Chien

WFCA All-Region for Small Schools. … All-SWC first team after Blackhawks produced an unbeaten conference season. … Key figure up front for a team that had 37 rushing touchdowns and averaged 311 total yards per game. … The Blackhawks averaged 236.5 rushing yards per game during the postseason. … Had 2 sacks and 3 TFLs on defense.

Shane Willenbring, 6-5, 250, jr., Aquinas

AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-Region for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team. … Three-year starter with FCS visits to North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota and others under his belt. … Helped the Blugolds average 373 total yards and 40.4 points per game and win a second straight WIAA Division 4 state title. … Major Disruptor on the DL when the team used him in those situations with 5 tackles – 3 Solo – in Championship win vs. Mayville.

Connor Bahr, 5-11, 200, sr., West Salem

WFCA All-Region for Small Schools and All-Coulee first team. … Tied for third on a dominant defense that allowed 10.9 points and 195 total yards per game with 8 tackles for loss. … Finished with 40 total tackles to go with 1½ sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble. … Had a season-high 8 tackles in Division 3 state championship loss to Monroe and recovered a fumble during playoff win over Waupaca.

Levi Bolstad, 6-0, 205, sr., Onalaska

All-MVC first team. … Made 67 total tackles for a defense that shut out four opponents and held nine opponents to 14 points or less. … Sacked the quarterback 3 times and made 6 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. … Forced 1 fumble. … Had a season-high 9 tackles and 2 sacks in a win over Menomonie. … Part of a defense that allowed just 183 total yards and 11.9 points per game.

Aaron Manke, 5-11, 90, sr., West Salem

WFCA All-Region for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team. … Missed five games due to injury but still managed to rank second on the team with 10 tackles for loss. … Set the tone for a big season with 3 tackles for loss and 1½ sacks in the season-opening loss to Onalaska and had 9 total tackles in two games against the Hilltoppers. … Also All-Coulee first-teamer is OL for a team that averaged 325 total yards per game.

Calvin Hargrove, 5-8, 170, sr., Aquinas

AP All-State first team all-purpose. … WFCA All-State Honorable mention for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team. … Made 94 solo tackles and was in on 163 total tackles for a defense that allowed 255 total yards and 14 points per game. … Had 20 tackles – 13 Solo – in Championship win over Mayville. … Rushed for 826 yards (6.6 per attempt) and scored 15 touchdowns. … Also had 18 two-point conversion runs to go with 366 receiving yards and five TD catches.

Damien Lee, 6-3, 222, sr., Aquinas

AP All-State Honorable Mention. … WFCA All-State Honorable mention for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team. … Considering Division II offers for next season. … Made 65 solo tackles and was in on 163 total stops while playing outside. … Made 21 tackles for loss and had 12½ quarterback sacks. … Forced 2 fumbles, recovered 3 and had 1 defensive touchdown for two-time Division 4 state champions. … Had 7 tackles – 1 for loss – in Championship win over Mayville.

Sam Pica, 6-0, 225, sr., Onalaska

All-MVC first team. … MVC’s co-defensive player of the year. … Key piece for a team that set a school record for victories in a season (12) and won the MVC. … Made 15 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and was in on 82 total stops for the Division 3 state semifinalists. … Sacked the quarterback 4 times. … Had a season-high 10 tackles in an MVC win over Reedsburg. … Had 2 sacks and 3 TFLs in a win over Holmen.

Kellen Wright, 5-11, 90, sr., West Salem

WFCA All-Region for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team both offensively and defensively with his play at OL and OLB. … Ranked second on his team with 63 total tackles. … Made 5 tackles for loss and recorded 1 sack. … Also intercepted a pass in a win over Arcadia. … Had a season-high 9 tackles and 1 TFL in a playoff win over Green Bay Notre Dame. … Recorded 6 tackles in state title loss to Monroe.

Boston Brindley, 6-0, 180, sr., Central

AP All-State first team. … WFCA All-State for Large Schools. … All-MVC first team. … Recorded 9 interceptions to run his career total to 16 after picking off 7 as a junior. … Targeted 23 times during the regular season and allowed 4 completed passes. … Made 40 tackles with 2 tackles for loss and 3 forced fumbles. … Also had 27 receptions for 429 yards and 4 TDs and 373 rushing yards and 6 more TDs on 77 carries.

Sean Gilles, 5-10, 160, sr., Onalaska

All-MVC first team. … MVC’s co-defensive player of the year. … Led the team with 105 total tackles and made 6 tackles behind the line of scrimmage. … Forced 1 fumble and recovered 1 fumble. … Broke up 2 passes and had 1 sack. … Had at least 10 tackles in 5 games with a season-high 17 – 11 Solo – in a win over Reedsburg. … Had 15 tackles – 10 Solo – in state semifinal loss to West Salem.

Brennan Kennedy, 6-0, 160, sr., West Salem

AP All-State second team. … WFCA All-State for Small Schools. … All-Coulee first team both as DB and WR. … Led a defense that had 25 INTs with 6 of them. … Returned one INT for a touchdown and recovered 1 fumble. … Made 28 total tackles with 1 TFL. … Caught 42 passes for 899 yards and 8 TDs. … Had five games with more than 100 receiving yards. … Had his 6 INTs in first 8 games, returning 1 to the end zone vs. Arcadia.

Landon Pedretti, 6-0, 170, jr., De Soto

WFCA All-State for 8-player. … All-Ridge and Valley-West as a DB, WR and on special teams. … Intercepted 5 passes and made 5 tackles for loss for a defense that allowed 14.9 points per game. … Had 36 catches for 547 yards and 9 touchdowns. … Rushed 46 times for 344 yards and 4 TDs. … Returned 2 kickoffs to the end zone. … Had 2 TDs catches, 1 TD run, 1 KO return for a TD and 2 INTs in a win over Wisconsin Heights.

Joey Xiya, 5-10, 195, sr., Prairie du Chien

WFCA All-Region for Small Schools. … All-SWC first team. … Made 43 of 54 extra points for a team that advanced to the Division 5 state semifinals. … Made 2 field goals in wins over Lancaster and Richland Center and went 6 for 6 on extra points in a playoff win over Omro. … Made kicks of 40 and 42 yards vs. Lancaster and a 45-yarder vs. Platteville.

Drew Brookman, 6-3, 175, sr., Tomah

All-MVC second team. … Punted 27 times for an average of 41.0 yards with a long of 57 yards. … Team’s varsity punter for 4 seasons. … Put 17 punts inside the 20-yard line. … Had 99 punts for an average of 36.1 yards over his career with a length of 61. … Had 23 catches for 391 yards and 3 TDs to bump his career numbers to 1,372 yards and 15 TDs.

Brett McConkey, 6-3, 205, sr., West Salem

All-Coulee first team. … Driving force for a 12-2 team that won the Coulee and was Division 3 state runner-up. … Passed for 1,879 yards and 16 touchdowns. … Rushed for 697 yards and scored 11 TDs. … Wasn’t a defensive regular but made 49 tackles, intercepted 4 passes and forced 2 fumbles. … Punted 29 times for an average of 37.8 yards. … Went 2 for 3 on extra points. … Passed for 277 yards in a win over FVL, rushed for 119 in a win over GET. … Had 16 tackles in state title loss to Monroe.