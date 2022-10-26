All-Tournament Passes are on sale for the 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament

Following strong postseason campaigns in 2021-22, both Women’s & men’s basketball return to Las Vegas to compete for a Conference Championship and an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament

SAN FRANCISCO – With the 2022-23 basketball season approaching, the Pac-12 Conference announced during its annual preseason media days that all-tournament passes for both the 2023 Pac-12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, presented by New York Life, will go on sale to the general public this week. Passes for the men’s tournament passes go on sale today, October 26at 10am PT / 11am MT.

Both events are set to return to Las Vegas with the Women’s tournament scheduled for March 1-5, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena and the men’s tournament taking place from March 8-11, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena.

All-Tournament Passes

Starting for as low as $359 for the men’s (less than $33 per game for the 11-game tournament), and as low as $112 for the Women’s event (less than $11 per game for the 11-game tournament), all-tournament passes provide fans the best locations for the best price to all 11 games of each tournament.

Discount Hotel Packages

In addition to all-tournament passes, discount hotel packages in Las Vegas are also available for the tournament below (available as supplies last):

Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Strength Solidifies

Pac-12 men’s basketball is coming off a 2021-22 campaign that saw six teams reach 20 or more wins on the year to match a league record. Arizona earned Pac-12 regular season and tournament titles last season, securing a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament after becoming the first team in Conference history to reach 18 league victories. UCLA (No. 4 seed) and USC (No. 7 seed) rounded out the Pac-12’s trio of 2022 NCAA Tournament participants.

The 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is set to feature an elite group of student-athletes, as the league welcomes back 13 All-Conference performers from last season, including First Team honorees Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA) and Drew Peterson (USC) and Second Team honorees Will Richardson (Oregon) and Branden Carlson (Utah). 2022 Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, Harrison Ingramis back for his sophomore campaign at Stanford while four McDonald’s All-Americans join the league this season in Oregon’s Kel’el WareUCLA’s Amari Bailey and Adem Bonaand USC’s Kijani Wright.

Fans will once again enjoy the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament from T-Mobile Arena, home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights and numerous headlining entertainment acts from MGM Resorts International. The winning team from the 11-game conference tournament bracket will punch its ticket to the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Tournaments Info

