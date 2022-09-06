All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing Texas, Viewing Alabama Soccer and Reviewing Utah State

Welcome to the official reboot of the All Things Bama Podcast! We are glad to bring you coverage on the latest about Alabama Athletics.

The podcast airs weekly, with hosts Mason Smith and Joe Schatz along with a rotation of the BamaCentral Writers as well as interviews with coaches and figures from various Crimson Tide Sports.

On this episode, host Mason Smith is joined by Joey Blackwell and Joe Schatz to discuss the Tide’s upcoming game against Texas, talk about the recent success of Alabama soccer and seeing how other fall sports will kick off their seasons.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button