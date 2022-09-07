All the South Dakota football players who made NFL rosters in 2022

The NFL season is about to get underway, and once again, there are players all across the league with ties to South Dakota, either having prepared here or played college football in the state.

Some are established veterans, others are rookies looking to make their mark and carve out a career as a professional.

Here are all the players from South Dakota who landed on NFL rosters after final cut-down day last week.

Kameron Cline, DL, Indianapolis Colts (USD)

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Kameron Cline (92) runs a drill during practice at the NFL team's football training camp in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Back on the practice squad for the second straight year, the undrafted Cline played in two games last year and will bide his time hoping for another shot this season.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

By all accounts, the former All-Valley linebacker had a strong preseason for the Chiefs, but as an undrafted rookie free agent was always a long shot to make the active roster. He was signed to the practice squad by Kansas City and will begin his NFL journey there.

