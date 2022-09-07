All the South Dakota football players who made NFL rosters in 2022

The NFL season is about to get underway, and once again, there are players all across the league with ties to South Dakota, either having prepared here or played college football in the state.

Some are established veterans, others are rookies looking to make their mark and carve out a career as a professional.

Here are all the players from South Dakota who landed on NFL rosters after final cut-down day last week.

Kameron Cline, DL, Indianapolis Colts (USD)

Back on the practice squad for the second straight year, the undrafted Cline played in two games last year and will bide his time hoping for another shot this season.

Jack Cochrane, LB, Kansas City Chiefs (USD)

By all accounts, the former All-Valley linebacker had a strong preseason for the Chiefs, but as an undrafted rookie free agent was always a long shot to make the active roster. He was signed to the practice squad by Kansas City and will begin his NFL journey there.

Tom Compton, OL, Denver Broncos (USD)

Compton continues to be in demand as a reliable and experienced backup and spot starter, which earned him a job with the Broncos in the offseason after spending last year in San Francisco. Compton will begin this year on the reserve/PUP list, however, for Denver.

Matt Farniok, OL, Dallas Cowboys (Washington High School)

The second-year man out of Nebraska will return to the Cowboys to backup at center and guard, and after a promising preseason could be in line for more regular snaps, after playing mostly on special teams as a rookie.

Dennis Gardeck, LB, Arizona Cardinals (USF)

Looking to bounce back after an injury-plagued and unproductive 2021 season. Gardeck burst onto the scene with seven sacks in limited playing time in 2020.

Don Gardner, CB, Tampa Bay Bucs (SDSU)

An undrafted rookie free agent, Gardner bounced back from an injury-plagued senior year for the Jackrabbits with an impressive camp in Tampa Bay, good enough to get him signed back to the practice squad after he was one of the team’s final cuts.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles (SDSU, Britton-Hecla High School)

With a 4-year, $57 million contract in hand and four productive seasons under his belt, all that’s left for Goedert now is to certify himself as one of the very best tight ends in the world.

CJ Ham, FB, Minnesota Vikings (Augustana)

There were some Rumors that new Coach Kevin O’Connell might not have room for a fullback in his offense and that Ham could be a candidate for release in preseason. Perhaps O’Connell wisely recognized both Ham’s value and versatility on offense and special teams, and/or his popularity in the locker room and across Vikings territory. Cutting Ham would’ve led to an outcry. Instead, the Veteran is back for another year plowing the road for Dalvin Cook.

Cade Johnson, WR, Seattle Seahawks (SDSU)

Had another strong preseason for Pete Carroll’s offense, and while it wasn’t enough to land on the active roster, Johnson will again be back on the practice squad, waiting his turn to get the call to the active roster to make his official NFL debut.

Chris Oladokun, QB, Kanas City Chiefs (SDSU)

The Steelers took Oladokun in the seventh round of the draft, but it was apparent from the jump Oladokun was a long shot to make their roster, They also drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round and had Mitchell Trubisky and Mason Rudolph on hand. Pittsburgh probably hoped to stash Oladokun on their practice squad, but when they waived him the Chiefs pounced. Kansas City was another team high on Oladokun coming out of SDSU, and now the rookie will be able to learn alongside superstar Patrick Mahomes.

Trey Pipkins, OL, Los Angeles Chargers (USF)

This is a potential make-or-break year for the former Cougar, and Pipkins is off to a good start in making the most of it. Considered a project when he was drafted in the third round, Pipkins has struggled to fulfill his potential in three seasons, but arrived at camp in good shape and turned in a strong preseason to earn the starting right tackle job.

Riley Reiff, OL, Chicago Bears (Parkston High School)

After helping the Bengals to the Super Bowl last year, Reiff signed with Chicago where the 33-year-old veteran was beaten out for a starting role. He’ll start the year as likely the first man up off the bench on the Bears’ O-line.

Christian Rozeboom, LB, Los Angeles Rams (SDSU)

Earned a Super Bowl ring as a rookie and has now earned a spot on the 53-man roster out of camp. Already a special teams weapon, Rozeboom has a chance to establish himself as a bona fide NFL linebacker.

Chris Streveler, QB, New York Jets (USD)

If there was a preseason MVP award Streveler probably would’ve won it this year, and it still wasn’t enough to earn a spot on the Jets roster. They were at least wise enough to re-sign the former CFL Hero to their practice squad, where Streveler will await his next opportunity to shine.

Pierre Strong, RB, New England Patriots (SDSU)

The 4th round draft pick will begin his rookie season at the bottom of the Patriots’ running back depth chart, but has a chance to make an impact as a kick returner or backup. Most Patriots observers expect Strong to spend much of the season learning the ropes of the NFL.

Derrek Tuszka, LB, Tennessee Titans (Warner High School)

After making 18 tackles and two sacks last year, Tuszka figured to make the Steelers roster again, but when they tried to squeeze him through waivers, the Titans pounced. The former Bison not only contributed on defense last year but played 194 snaps on special teams.