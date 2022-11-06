All the key stats from Milan’s win against Spezia

AC Milan clinched three huge points in the Scudetto race thanks to a late goal by Olivier Giroud against Spezia last night. The positive trend at home thus continues, with the Rossoneri improving massively on that front.

Over the last two years, Milan have done better away from home than at San Siro. It seems that could be changing, though, as the Rossoneri are currently on a very positive trend in that regard.

That’s one of the key stats we can take from yesterday’s win against Spezia. Down below, you can take a look at all of them, courtesy of the official site.

➤ Since the start of last season, only Mönchengladbach’s Ramy Bensebaïni has scored more goals (eight) than Theo Hernández (seven) out of Europe’s top-five league defenders.

➤ Since the start of 2022, AC Milan have won twelve home matches in Serie A, no team has had more home successes in the competition in this period (also twelve for Inter).

➤ Milan have scored at least four goals in two consecutive Champions League matches for the first time since March 2004 (against Sparta Prague and Deportivo de La Coruña)

➤ Daniel Maldini scored at San Siro in a Serie A game 5,333 days after his father, Paolo, did on 30 March 2008.

➤ Olivier Giroud’s goal (88 minutes and 27 seconds) is the latest goal he has ever scored in the Italian league. Before the Frenchman, the last AC Milan player to score and be sent off in Serie A was Alessio Romagnoli against Sassuolo on November 28, 2021.

➤ Theo Hernández scored his 20th goal in Serie A this evening, his last three Serie A goals have all come at home, and it’s his second against Spezia in the competition – only against Venezia and Parma has he scored more in the top-flight ( both three).

➤ Ismaël Bennacer has made his first assist at San Siro in Serie A since joining AC Milan. Before today, the Algerian’s last winning pass in a home league match was on 3 April 2019 (Di Lorenzo’s goal against Napoli).

Milan will face Cremonese on Tuesday evening and then Fiorentina on Sunday. Those are the final two games ahead of the World Cup break and thus it is crucial for the Rossoneri to finish on a positive note.