All that jazz, all that Comedy • St Pete Catalyst

Many of the bay area’s brightest lights of jazz are scheduled to play this weekend’s Suncoast Jazz Festival on Clearwater Beach – including La Lucha, Daniela Soledade and Nate Najar, Bryan J. Hughes, Synia Carroll, John Lamb and James Suggs. There are, in fact, something like 80 musicians on the docket for the 32nd such event on four stages inside the Sheraton Sand Key Resort and the Marriott Suites on Sand Key, Friday through Sunday.

A longtime Palladium Theater favorite, stride pianist Judy Carmichael, is among the luminaries; the schedule also includes the incomparable vibraphonist Jason Marsalis and his 21st Century Trad Band. Of course, there’ll be all sorts of jamming, sitting in and Sundry guest appearances. Go here for the schedule and here for tickets.

While we’re on the subject, Trumpeter Joe Breidenstein and his Quintet have a show at 8 Tonight at [email protected] The group includes Mike DiRubbo, alto sax; Simon Lasky, piano; Joe Porter, bass; and John Jenkins, drums. Tickets are here.

Big laughs

They are the very definition of “internet sensations.” Saturday at Clearwater’s Capitol Theatre, it’s podcast Pals Cat & Nat (Catherine Belknap and Natalie Telfer), Canadian moms with seven kids between them and tons of snarky advice, as evidenced by the enormous following for their Facebook Live and Instagram posts. They’ve created a funny-mom community, with more than 500,000 followers collectively through various platforms.

“When we first had babies we wished that there was a place like this,” Telfer told Ontario’s City Life. “There were so many things that we would just ask ourselves in our Minds that we’d go over and over and over again.” Cat & Nat tickets are here.

Chelsea Handler is back in the bay area tonight, with shows at 6:30 and 9:30 pm at the Seminole Hard Rock Live. Tickets are here.

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwoodfrom TV’s Improv laugh-a-thon Whose Line is it Anyway, perform Tonight in the Straz Center’s Ferguson Hall. The deal is this: They take suggestions from the audience and make up stuff on the spot … which explains the touring show’s title, Scared Scriptless. Find tickets here.

Two nights later, it’s Friday the 19ththComedian Christopher Titus is in the Straz Center’s Ferguson Hall; those tickets are here.

The Comedy express rolls on with writer, actor and standup Paul Reiser (TV’s Mad About You, Stranger Things and more) at the Capitol Theater Friday. Here’s our conversation with prolific Paul from earlier this week.

More concerts

Tonight at the Floridian Social Club in St. Pete: Atlanta rhythm ‘n’ blues vocalist Algebra Blessett, with Res and Alex Harris. Read more about this “Live on Central” show here.

Provocative ’90s singer/songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins’ Friday’s performance at The Attic at Rock Brothers Brewing in Tampa has been canceled.

The amazing fingerstyle acoustic guitarist Doyle Dykes drops into Seven C Music (Warehouse Arts District, St. Petersburg) for a concert Saturday; tickets here.

Saturday, Amalie Arena brings in “The Millennium Tour: Turned Up,” with Bow Wow, Mario, Keri Hilson, Lloyd, Pleasure P and others. Tickets are here.

Amped up: Joined by a four-member electric rock band, plus a Robert Plant-ian vocalist, The Florida Orchestra takes on the Mighty “Music of Led Zeppelin” Friday at the Mahaffey Theater. Tickets for the 8 pm concert are here.

Hillsborough County blues guitar slinger and vocalist Damon Fowler Returns to the Palladium Theater Saturday as part of a band called Southern Hospitality, which includes guitarist JP Soars and Victor Wainwright (keys) in its ranks. Find tickets here.

An impressive rock ‘n’ roll band including Warren Haynes on lead guitar, James Johnston on vocals and guitar, Don Was on bass, John Medeski on keyboards – along with Kathleen Edwards, Anders Osborne, Dave Malone, John Medeski, Cyril Neville and a killer Horn section – play The Band’s legendary 1976 show The Last Waltz, song-for-song, Sunday at the Mahaffey Theater. Tickets are here.

Cuban-American superstar Willy Chirino performs Sunday at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center. Tickets here.

Theater

Sunday will bring down the curtain on the Tampa Repertory Theatre’s production of Lukas Hnath’s A Doll’s House, Part 2 with local acting favorites Emilia Sargent, L. Peter Callender, Karla Hartley and Bria Matthews. There are four shows between Friday and Sunday. Go here for info and tickets.

A Number, the creepy futuristic one-act by England’s Caryl Churchill, is in its final weekend (Thursday through Sunday) at Studio Grand Central in St. Petersburg. Tickets.

George C. Wolfe’s loud, proud satire The Colored Museum, meanwhile, continues through Nov. 27 at American Stage. Tickets here.

And still more

Pinocchio, St. Petersburg Opera’s one-hour production for children and families, continues Saturday and Sunday at Opera Central on 1St Ave. South. Times and tickets are here.

Saturday at Morsani Hall, inside the Straz Center, the 1983 film Dirty Dancing will be screened, with a live band and singers performing the film’s famous tunes for your Singalong Pleasure Tickets.

Your weekend arts forecast appears every Thursday in the Catalyst.

Please add us to your mailing list – send all press releases and event info to [email protected]

You can also submit your events to the Catalyst calendar, by clicking here.