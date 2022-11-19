All-Telegraph-Forum volleyball teams for 2022

Let’s take a look at who earned All-Telegraph-Forum volleyball honors!

All-Telegraph-Forum Volleyball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Ella Payne, Galion, senior

Honors: First Team Division III All-Ohio; First Team Division III District 6; First Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 31 kills, 33 aces, 272 digs, 1,011 assists

One of the best Setters to come through Crawford County, Payne not only etched her name into Galion’s record books — her 1,011 assists this season tie her for 15th in the OHSAA books for single-season assist total. Patiently waiting as a freshman and sophomore to take over setting duties, she has thrived in her role since helping guide the Tigers to a league title and a run to the regional championship. Payne had three 60-plus assist matches this season and had 40-plus assists in 11 of the team’s 26 matches.

Rylee Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford, senior

Honors: Honorable Mention Division III All-Ohio; First Team Division III District 6; First Team Northern 10

Statistics: 345 kills, 43 aces, 56 blocks, 410 digs, 340 receptions

Arguably the best hitter in the county, Ritzhaupt has been a staple in this Eagles offense since her freshman year and got better each season. She earned All-Ohio honors for the second consecutive season as one of the premier all-around players capable of taking over a game at the net or keeping play alive on defense. Ritzhaupt was key to the Eagles winning their first Sectional title in a decade. She was held to single-digit kills just twice this season, both times coincidentally against Buckeye Central.

Mia McDougal, Buckeye Central, junior

Honors: First Team Division IV District 6; First Team Northern 10

Statistics: 289 kills, 17 aces, 72 blocks, 241 digs, 287 receptions

McDougal is a perfect example of a player who plays larger than her height. Standing at just 5-foot-6, she’s capable of leaping above the net to get a ball on offense and defense evidenced by her nearly 300 kills and 72 blocks. Having been part of this Buckets team since her freshman year, McDougal is one of the leaders on the team and has set herself up for a memorable senior season.

Emma Scott, Colonel Crawford, senior

Honors: First Team Division III District 6; First Team Northern 10

Statistics: 36 kills, 50 aces, 275 digs, 833 assists

Similar to Payne above, Scott waited her turn to take over setting duties her junior year and excelled these last two years. When she suited up across from Payne in the district semifinal it was a rare matchup between two Setters ranked in the top-25 in the state in assists. Scott had 40-plus assists seven times this season and never had fewer than 25 in 24 matches.

Hailey Young, Galion, junior

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; First Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 227 kills, 15 aces, 81 blocks

Possibly the Hardest hitter in the area, Young towers over opponents at 6-foot and when she gets a clean hit there was absolutely no stopping her. Eighty one blocks led the county and she reached double-digit Kills eight times this season in an offense with several hitters. Part of a special junior class, Young and the Tigers will be hungry for more after finishing as regional runner-up to Coldwater.

Madelyn Schieber, Galion, sophomore

Honors: Third Team Division III District 6; First Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 269 ​​kills, 44 aces, 10 blocks, 207 digs, 248 receptions

Schieber burst onto the scene as a freshman and saw her role increase dramatically this season becoming not only one of Galion’s top hitters, but one of the top hitters in the county. One of the best all-around players in the area, Schieber was as talented offensively as she was on defense, which is apparent by her reaching 200-plus kills, digs and receptions. And, she was one of the best servers around.

Reese McGuire, Wynford, senior

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; Second Team Northern 10

Statistics: 141 kills, 42 aces, 34 blocks, 339 digs, 345 receptions

Like McDougal, McGuire played bigger than her stature. Also 5-foot-6, she seemingly had springs in her legs at the net but truly thrived in the back row. She was one of the scrappiest Defenders in the league and oftentimes teams tried to hit away from her, but her quickness meant she usually got to the ball anyways. Part of a strong senior class, McGuire has been part of a fun ride at Wynford the last few seasons.

Reagan Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford, Sr

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; Second Team Northern 10

Statistics: 299 kills, 53 aces, 37 blocks, 323 digs, 186 receptions

Probably safe to say there wasn’t a better set of Twins in volleyball than the Ritzhaupts this season. Reagan was the second part of a dynamic 1-2 Punch the Eagles had at the net. And like her sister, she was more than capable of stepping up defensively as well, and had the second-most aces of anyone in the county. Reagan was arguably the most improved player in Crawford County this season and played a Pivotal role in the Eagles’ success stringing together one of the most successful seasons the program has had in quite a long time.

SECOND TEAM

Emma Tyrrell, Bucyrus, junior

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; Second Team Northern 10

Statistics: 268 kills, 53 aces, 46 blocks, 173 digs, 232 receptions

Madalyn Kimmel, Bucyrus, senior

Honors: Honorable Mention Northern 10

Statistics: 121 kills, 31 aces, 188 digs, 246 receptions

Bucyrus Shocked everyone with a 4-0 start under new Coach Amber Christy and these two were at the forefront of it. Tyrrell was the type of do-it-all player most teams would love to have while Kimmel was a strong senior leader that often turned defense into offense. The results in league play didn’t necessarily show how improved this team was, and although replacing Kimmel won’t be easy, she’ll have a player like Tyrrell to take over those leadership duties.

Lillian Higgins, Crestline, junior

Honors: Third Team Division IV District 6; Second Team Mid-Buckeye Conference

Statistics: 99 kills, 61 aces, 315 digs, 119 assists, 158 receptions

Higgins virtually was the Crestline offense and defense. She led the Bulldogs in every statistical category aside from receptions where she was second, which is pretty remarkable to do considering she was the main setter. Although her stats aren’t as eye-popping as some of the other Athletes featured, Higgins was without a doubt one of the best players in the county helping the team in any — and every — way she could.

Emma Steiger, Wynford, senior

Honors: Third Team Division III District 6; Honorable Mention Northern 10

Statistics: 164 kills, 31 aces, 42 blocks, 318 digs, 369 receptions

Steiger is every bit a pure volleyball player that you’ll find. Having played a key role with the Royals since her freshman year, she was an integral part of this offense and capable of turning her defense into kills. One of those special players that can truly do it all in any position you put her in, like McGuire, Wynford was lucky to have this pair for multiple seasons.

Mara McDougal, Buckeye Central, sophomore

Honors: Third Team Division IV District 6; Second Team Northern 10

Statistics: 86 kills, 52 aces, 334 digs, 438 receptions

One of the premier Defenders in the county, McDougal allowed the Buckettes to string together passes that led to kills by keeping the ball in play on serves and during rallies. Add in the fact she was one of the most Lethal Servers in the area and you can see what makes her so special.

Jillian Capretta, Galion, sophomore

Honors: Honorable Mention Division III District 6; Second Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 166 kills, 10 aces, 69 blocks

Ashley Dyer, Galion, junior

Honors: Honorable Mention Division III District 6; Honorable Mention Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 219 kills, 31 aces, 14 blocks, 320 digs, 345 receptions

When you make a run to the regional championship, you need a lot of great players to do so. Capretta and Dyer were just as important to the trio on our first team excelling in their roles. Dyer shifted into one of many hitters at the net becoming one of three girls with 200-plus kills on the roster, while also playing a key role in the back row. Capretta was part of the absurd hitting depth Galion had this season and made her presence felt at the net whether she was swinging or blocking.

Alivia Treisch, Colonel Crawford, senior

Honors: Third Team Division III District 6; Honorable Mention Northern 10

Statistics: 11 aces, 492 digs, 463 receptions

One of the best backcourt players in the area this season, Treisch was fundamental in the back row and kept playing alive more times than not for the Eagles. Her ability to keep the ball up was key to the team’s success and you don’t find players like her around too often.

HONORABLE MENTION

Buckeye Central: Kimmy Biglin, junior (HM N10); Kennedy Deppen, senior; Maren McDougal, freshman

Bucyrus: Kelcie Clayton, senior; Macey Williams, senior; Layla Ellis, junior

Colonel Crawford: Abby Martin, senior; Molli Teglovic, senior; Mira Holt, sophomore

Crestline: Marissa Black, senior (HM MBC); Ellie Miller, junior; Jacelynn Miller, junior

Galleon: Kaya Capretta, senior; Audrey Glew, sophomore; Jordan Roderick, junior

Wynford: Grace Stucky, senior; Clareese Pregner, senior; Katie Wagner, senior