All-Telegraph-Forum volleyball teams for 2022

Let’s take a look at who earned All-Telegraph-Forum volleyball honors!

All-Telegraph-Forum Volleyball 2022

FIRST TEAM

Ella Payne, Galion, senior

Honors: First Team Division III All-Ohio; First Team Division III District 6; First Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 31 kills, 33 aces, 272 digs, 1,011 assists

One of the best Setters to come through Crawford County, Payne not only etched her name into Galion’s record books — her 1,011 assists this season tie her for 15th in the OHSAA books for single-season assist total. Patiently waiting as a freshman and sophomore to take over setting duties, she has thrived in her role since helping guide the Tigers to a league title and a run to the regional championship. Payne had three 60-plus assist matches this season and had 40-plus assists in 11 of the team’s 26 matches.

Rylee Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford, senior

Honors: Honorable Mention Division III All-Ohio; First Team Division III District 6; First Team Northern 10

Statistics: 345 kills, 43 aces, 56 blocks, 410 digs, 340 receptions

Arguably the best hitter in the county, Ritzhaupt has been a staple in this Eagles offense since her freshman year and got better each season. She earned All-Ohio honors for the second consecutive season as one of the premier all-around players capable of taking over a game at the net or keeping play alive on defense. Ritzhaupt was key to the Eagles winning their first Sectional title in a decade. She was held to single-digit kills just twice this season, both times coincidentally against Buckeye Central.

Mia McDougal, Buckeye Central, junior

Honors: First Team Division IV District 6; First Team Northern 10

Statistics: 289 kills, 17 aces, 72 blocks, 241 digs, 287 receptions

McDougal is a perfect example of a player who plays larger than her height. Standing at just 5-foot-6, she’s capable of leaping above the net to get a ball on offense and defense evidenced by her nearly 300 kills and 72 blocks. Having been part of this Buckets team since her freshman year, McDougal is one of the leaders on the team and has set herself up for a memorable senior season.

Colonel Crawford's Emma Scott digs out a hit.

Emma Scott, Colonel Crawford, senior

Honors: First Team Division III District 6; First Team Northern 10

Statistics: 36 kills, 50 aces, 275 digs, 833 assists

Similar to Payne above, Scott waited her turn to take over setting duties her junior year and excelled these last two years. When she suited up across from Payne in the district semifinal it was a rare matchup between two Setters ranked in the top-25 in the state in assists. Scott had 40-plus assists seven times this season and never had fewer than 25 in 24 matches.

Hailey Young, Galion, junior

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; First Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 227 kills, 15 aces, 81 blocks

Possibly the Hardest hitter in the area, Young towers over opponents at 6-foot and when she gets a clean hit there was absolutely no stopping her. Eighty one blocks led the county and she reached double-digit Kills eight times this season in an offense with several hitters. Part of a special junior class, Young and the Tigers will be hungry for more after finishing as regional runner-up to Coldwater.

Galion's Madeline Schieber celebrates a point.

Madelyn Schieber, Galion, sophomore

Honors: Third Team Division III District 6; First Team Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference

Statistics: 269 ​​kills, 44 aces, 10 blocks, 207 digs, 248 receptions

Schieber burst onto the scene as a freshman and saw her role increase dramatically this season becoming not only one of Galion’s top hitters, but one of the top hitters in the county. One of the best all-around players in the area, Schieber was as talented offensively as she was on defense, which is apparent by her reaching 200-plus kills, digs and receptions. And, she was one of the best servers around.

Reese McGuire, Wynford, senior

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; Second Team Northern 10

Statistics: 141 kills, 42 aces, 34 blocks, 339 digs, 345 receptions

Like McDougal, McGuire played bigger than her stature. Also 5-foot-6, she seemingly had springs in her legs at the net but truly thrived in the back row. She was one of the scrappiest Defenders in the league and oftentimes teams tried to hit away from her, but her quickness meant she usually got to the ball anyways. Part of a strong senior class, McGuire has been part of a fun ride at Wynford the last few seasons.

Colonel Crawford's Reagan Ritzhaupt hits toward Buckeye Central's Mia McDougal.

Reagan Ritzhaupt, Colonel Crawford, Sr

Honors: Second Team Division III District 6; Second Team Northern 10

Statistics: 299 kills, 53 aces, 37 blocks, 323 digs, 186 receptions

Probably safe to say there wasn’t a better set of Twins in volleyball than the Ritzhaupts this season. Reagan was the second part of a dynamic 1-2 Punch the Eagles had at the net. And like her sister, she was more than capable of stepping up defensively as well, and had the second-most aces of anyone in the county. Reagan was arguably the most improved player in Crawford County this season and played a Pivotal role in the Eagles’ success stringing together one of the most successful seasons the program has had in quite a long time.

