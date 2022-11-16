All-State volleyball honors awarded | Valley Press/Mineral Independent





Three players named to the 2022 Western 14C conference were also chosen as All-state performers in recently released postseason honors tabulations.

Leading the way with all-conference selections was regular season Champion Charlo. The Lady Vikings Landed four players on the 14 player squad, including senior Hayleigh Smith, who was also named to the All-state team.

Superior senior Payton Milender and St. Regis senior Macy Hill were also among the top three chosen from 14C as both joined Smith with All-state honors.

Eight players on the team were seniors and two are juniors. Charlo, meanwhile, placed four players on the team, including Smith, Payton Smith, Darcy Coleman and Aida Cote. Second-place Superior had the second most players named to the team, in addition to Milender, junior Lanie Crabb and senior Trinity Donaldson also earned 14C honors.

Three other teams in the seven team conference had players selected, including, from St. Regis: senior Bailey Hutchison along with Hill; from Noxon, junior Mia Vogel along with Brown; and from Hot Springs, junior Lauryn Aldridge and senior Lily DeTienne.

Also listed was Kim Turner (no school or class listed).

Several of the players named to the team have also been named in previous seasons to volleyball and basketball all-honors teams.