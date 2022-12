All-state volleyball: Coaches association selects 26 from New Orleans area | Prep Sports

The Louisiana Volleyball Coaches Association announced an all-state team that included 26 players from the New Orleans metro area.

Included among them from Division I state Champion Dominican were senior outside hitter/middle Blocker Anne Marie Hardouinsenior middle Blocker O’Neil Haddadsenior outside hitter Zoe Smith and junior outside hitter Camryn Chatellier.

From Division IV state Champion Newman were senior setters Jessica Millersenior libero Morgan LeBourgeois and senior outside hitter Zaria Nelson.

From Division V state Champion Country Day were senior middle Blocker Ellie Schneidersenior setter Emma Launey and senior outside hitter Olivia Prout.

Other local selections from Division I: Chapelle senior outside hitter Megan LaCourMandeville senior middle Blocker Keira BeverlyMount Carmel senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Lindsey WickershamMount Carmel senior outside hitter Makayla PageMount Carmel junior libero Nola Sevin and Northshore senior outside hitter Tierney Terrell.

From Division II: Belle Chasse senior middle Blocker New St. CyrBen Franklin junior middle Blocker Aubrey MuirheadBen Franklin senior libero Zoe Bell and St. Scholastica junior outside hitter Lauren Gazeley.

From Division III: Hanna’s junior setter Sarah Kirsch and Hannan junior outside hitter Sophie Bonnaffee.

From Division IV: John Curtis senior outside hitter Jack MelanconPope John Paul II senior setter Ali TullisPope John Paul II senior outside hitter Kayla Benedic and Sacred Heart senior outside hitter Mary Caroline Mazzanti.

From Division V: McGehee senior outside hitter/libero Joey Lee.