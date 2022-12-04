All-state volleyball Awards announced – Saratogian

BURNT HILLS, NY – The New York State individual volleyball Awards were announced on Sunday morning, including first through fifth teams for each classification, as well as state-tournament honors.

Three members of the Class AA champions, Shenendehowa, were named to the first team, including Emma Paliwodzinski, Reagan Ennist and Kasia Barletta. Grace Almedia joined her fellow Plainsmen on the Class AA second team.

Paliwodzinski, Reagan Ennist and Grace Almeida were also named to the Class AA all-tournament team, based on the 2022 NYSPHSAA Championship tournament. Paliwodzinski was named the MVP.

Danielle Debonis and Sarah Robbins represented Burnt Hills, the Class A NYS runner-up, on the first team and all-tournament team, while South Glens Falls’ Malia Dake was named to the Class A fourth team.

Altogether, Section 2 had 19 representatives named to an all-state team and seven members of all-tournament teams.

The student-athletes listed below only include those from Section 2 to be honored.

CLASS AA FIRST TEAM

Emma Paliwodzinski — Shenendehowa — senior setter

Reagan Ennist — Shenendehowa — Sophomore OH

Kasia Barletta — Shenendehowa — junior libero

CLASS AA SECOND TEAM

Grace Almeida — Shenendehowa — senior MH

CLASS A FIRST TEAM

Danielle Debonis — Burnt Hills — senior setter

Sarah Robbins — Burnt Hills — Junior MH

CLASS A FOURTH TEAM

Malia Dake — South Glens Falls — junior libero

CLASS A FIFTH TEAM

Kaliyah Davis — Queensbury — senior OH

CLASS B SECOND TEAM

Emma Scheitinger — Ichabod Crane — senior OH

CLASS B THIRD TEAM

Delaney Moore — Ichabod Crane — senior setter

CLASS B FOURTH TEAM

Shaylin Perry — Hudson Falls — junior MH

CLASS C FIRST TEAM

Grace O’Brien — Galway — senior setter

CLASS C SECOND TEAM

Amber Kolpakas — Galway — junior OH

Jayden Devellis — Galway — senior libero

CLASS D SECOND TEAM

Shannon Starrat — Lake George — senior setter

Evie Burke — Lake George — Sophomore RS

CLASS D FOUTH TEAM

Gabriella Luna — McKeel Christian — senior setter

CLASS D FIFTH TEAM

Kylee Hamiston — Argyle — senior libero

Maddie Burke — Lake George — Senior OH

CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM

Emma Paliwodzinski — Shenendehowa — Tournament MVP

Reagan Ennist — Shenendehowa

Grace Almeida — Shenendehowa

CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM

Danielle Debonis — Burnt Hills

Sarah Robbins — Burnt Hills

CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM

Grace O’Brien — Galway

CLASS D STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM

Shannon Starrat — Lake George