All-state volleyball Awards announced – Saratogian
BURNT HILLS, NY – The New York State individual volleyball Awards were announced on Sunday morning, including first through fifth teams for each classification, as well as state-tournament honors.
Three members of the Class AA champions, Shenendehowa, were named to the first team, including Emma Paliwodzinski, Reagan Ennist and Kasia Barletta. Grace Almedia joined her fellow Plainsmen on the Class AA second team.
Paliwodzinski, Reagan Ennist and Grace Almeida were also named to the Class AA all-tournament team, based on the 2022 NYSPHSAA Championship tournament. Paliwodzinski was named the MVP.
Danielle Debonis and Sarah Robbins represented Burnt Hills, the Class A NYS runner-up, on the first team and all-tournament team, while South Glens Falls’ Malia Dake was named to the Class A fourth team.
Altogether, Section 2 had 19 representatives named to an all-state team and seven members of all-tournament teams.
The student-athletes listed below only include those from Section 2 to be honored.
CLASS AA FIRST TEAM
Emma Paliwodzinski — Shenendehowa — senior setter
Reagan Ennist — Shenendehowa — Sophomore OH
Kasia Barletta — Shenendehowa — junior libero
CLASS AA SECOND TEAM
Grace Almeida — Shenendehowa — senior MH
CLASS A FIRST TEAM
Danielle Debonis — Burnt Hills — senior setter
Sarah Robbins — Burnt Hills — Junior MH
CLASS A FOURTH TEAM
Malia Dake — South Glens Falls — junior libero
CLASS A FIFTH TEAM
Kaliyah Davis — Queensbury — senior OH
CLASS B SECOND TEAM
Emma Scheitinger — Ichabod Crane — senior OH
CLASS B THIRD TEAM
Delaney Moore — Ichabod Crane — senior setter
CLASS B FOURTH TEAM
Shaylin Perry — Hudson Falls — junior MH
CLASS C FIRST TEAM
Grace O’Brien — Galway — senior setter
CLASS C SECOND TEAM
Amber Kolpakas — Galway — junior OH
Jayden Devellis — Galway — senior libero
CLASS D SECOND TEAM
Shannon Starrat — Lake George — senior setter
Evie Burke — Lake George — Sophomore RS
CLASS D FOUTH TEAM
Gabriella Luna — McKeel Christian — senior setter
CLASS D FIFTH TEAM
Kylee Hamiston — Argyle — senior libero
Maddie Burke — Lake George — Senior OH
CLASS AA STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Emma Paliwodzinski — Shenendehowa — Tournament MVP
Reagan Ennist — Shenendehowa
Grace Almeida — Shenendehowa
CLASS A STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Danielle Debonis — Burnt Hills
Sarah Robbins — Burnt Hills
CLASS C STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Grace O’Brien — Galway
CLASS D STATE TOURNAMENT TEAM
Shannon Starrat — Lake George