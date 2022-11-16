All-state volleyball announced | Southeast Iowa Union

New London’s Emma Nye digs the ball for the Tigers on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 against Springville during the two Class 1A Region 7 Championship matches. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

There was some outstanding volleyball played throughout the Union area this season.

A slew of teams came just short of the state tournament, but all showed poise and fight throughout the season.

While there were many great teams, there were also a plethora of outstanding individual players as well.

WACO’s Grace Coble bumps the ball during the 2022 All-Star volleyball game on Nov. 5, 2022. (Andy Krutsinger/The Union)

With the release of the 2022 All-State Volleyball Teams by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, it’s time to give recognition to those players who showed fantastic play throughout the season.

New London’s Natalie Burden Kills the ball on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 against Springville in the two’s Class 1A Region 7 Championship. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

Leading the Union area on this years list is New London, followed by WACO and Mid-Prairie.

Mid-Prairie’s Dakota Mitchell digs the ball during the Golden Hawks Class 3A regional final match against Davenport Assumption. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

The Tigers have three selections on this years list, while the Warriors and Golden Hawks each have one.

For New London, Emma Nye, Natalie Burden and Elly Manning were all selected. The trio helped the Tigers get to within one game of state, the Regional Championship.

New London’s Elly Manning sets the ball on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 against Springville in the two’s Class 1A Region 7 Championship. (Hunter Moeller/The Union)

Nye represents New London as the Lone 2nd-team selection.

Nye was one of the top libero’s in the state, excelling on the defensive end. Her 667 total digs were good enough for first in Class 1A and third most out of the entire state. Nye also finished the season with a 95.3% serving efficiency on 404 attempts, finishing with 65 aces on the season.

The 3rd-team pick for the Tigers is Natalie Burden.

For the Tigers, the outside hitter was stellar. Burden racked up 448 kills on the season. She also added 323 digs and 37 aces in her senior year.

Rounding out the Tigers on the all-state lists is fellow senior Elly Manning with an Honorable mention selection.

Manning was the Tigers main setter all season long and did well to set the New London hitters up with great balls.

She finished with 955 total assists on the season. Manning also added 351 digs, second-most on the team. She added 31 aces to her line as well.

Representing WACO on this years list is senior Grace Coble with a 3rd-team selection. Coble helped the Warriors get to the Class 1A Regional Semifinals this season.

Coble did a little bit of everything for the WACO. She was WACO’s top assister, tallying 600, the Lone Warrior to reach double and triple digits in that department.

She also added 117 kills, 189 digs and 55 aces throughout the season.

A selection in Class 3A and the youngest of the Union area’s Picks this season in Mid-Prairie sophomore libero Dakota Mitchell.

Mitchell helped the Golden Hawks come within one match of state, in the Regional Championship, but fell to eventual state Champion Assumption.

For Mitchell, it was a fantastic second season.

Defensively, she racked up 630 digs for the Golden Hawks throughout the season. From the service line, she also ended up with 22 aces.

It was a great season all around for our Union area teams and players. The full All-State lists can be found below.

2022 All State Volleyball Teams

Player of the Year: Lily Dykstra, Urbandale, 12

Elite Team All-State

Ava Schubert, Assumption, 12

Avery Van Hook, Marion, 12

Cassidy Hartman, Iowa City Liberty, 12

Ella Meyer, Western Dubuque, 12

Isabelle Elliott, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 11

Lily Dykstra, Urbandale, 12

Madeliene Miller, Mount Vernon, 12

Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, 11

Stella Winterfeld, Western Christian, 12

CLASS 1A ALL-STATE

Player of the Year: Gabby Deery, Burlington Notre Dame

Coach of the Year: Michele Quick, Ankeny Christian Academy

Class 1A All-State 1st-Team

Ava Wyatt, Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 11

Brynn Smith, AGWSR, 12

Carley Craighead, Ankeny Christian Academy, 10

Gabby Deery, Burlington Notre Dame, 12

Jadyn Rausch, North Tama, 12

Katie Quick, Ankeny Christian Academy, 10

Mary Kate Bendlager, Holy Trinity Catholic, 11

Nia Howard, Springville, 12

Class 1A All-State 2nd-Team

Cadence Goebel, Gehlen Catholic Lemars, 12

Emma Nye, New London, 12

Emily Williams, East Mills, 12

Kennady Breitfelder, Springville, 12

Mallory Mueller, Tripoli, 12

Megan Cooley, Gladbrook Reinbeck, 12

Shae Ewoldt, North Tama, 12

Trevyn Smith, AGWSR, 10

Class 1A All-State 3rd-Team

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren, 12

Grace Coble, WACO, 12

Lily Clark, Springville, 12

Miyah Whitehead, Gehlen Catholic Lemars, 12

Macey Nehring, Ankeny Christian Academy, 10

Mary Walker, Newell-Fonda, 12

Natalie Burden, New London, 12

Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside, 12

Class 1A All-State Honorable Mention

Addison Hochstetler, North Tama, 9

Anna Weathers, Ankeny Christian Academy, 10

Breanna Sebetka, North Tama, 12

Caitlyn Jensen, North Cedar, 12

Ellianna Manning, New London, 12

Ellie Monahan, St. Albert, 10

Emma McClintock, Gladbrook Reinbeck, 12

Hope Hovenga, Janesville, 12

Kayden Payne, Sidney, 12

Kennedy McGarvey, Don Bosco, 10

Mallory Tisue, Dunkerton, 12

Mia Walker, Newell Fonda, 12

Presley Myers, Holy Trinity Catholic, 9

Reagan Wheeler, Waterloo Christian, 11

CLASS 2A ALL-STATE

Co-Players of the Year: Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford; Stella Winterfield, Western Christian

Coach of the Year: Diane Harms, Dike-New Hartford

Class 2A All-State 1st-Team

Bailey Boeve, Hinton, 9

Isabelle Elliott, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 11

Jadyn Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, 11

Kayla Knowles, Denver, 12

Madelyn Norton, Dike-New Hartford, 12

Molly Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 10

Payton Petersen, Dike-New Hartford, 11

Stella Winterfield, Western Christian, 12

Class 2A All-State 2nd-Team

Abby VerBurg, Western Christian, 12

Carlie Willis, Grundy Center, 11

Ella Myler, Missouri Valley, 12

Ellie Knock, Dike-New Hartford, 12

Kate Shafer, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 10

Hannah Knight, Wapsie Valley, 12

Rowan Jensen, Ridge View, 11

Sydney Matthias, Wapsie Valley, 12

Class 2A All-State 3rd-Team

Chloe Huisman, Pella Christian, 10

Hannah Broek, Western Christian, 12

Maryn Bixby, Dike-New Hartford, 11

Peyton Robinson, Lisbon, 12

Riley Batta, South Central Calhoun, 12

Sophia Armstrong, West Burlington, 12

Sophie Badding, Kuemper Catholic, 12

Whitney Klyn, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, 12

Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention

Alivia Lange, Sumner-Fredericksburg, 12

Ashlyn Badding, Kuemper Catholic, 12

Ashlyn Kovarna, Hinton, 11

Ava Czarnecki, Lisbon, 11

Ellery Luhring, Grundy Center, 11

Ellie Anderson, South Hardin, 12

Emma Jones, Wapsie Valley, 12

Jenna Lansing, Beckman Catholic, 12

Jessica Gergen, Denver, 11

Iva Senio, West Branch, 12

Kylie Hoben, Grand View Christian, 12

Maya Contreraz, Missouri Valley, 12

Nora Konz, Treynor, 9

Reese Naeve, Regina Catholic, 9

CLASS 3A ALL-STATE

Player of the Year: Madeleine Miller, Mount Vernon

Coach of the Year: Julie Oldenkamp, ​​Sioux Center

Class 3A All-State 1st-Team

Aubrey Gates, Union, La Porte City, 12

Ava Schubert, Davenport Assumption, 12

Chloe Meester, Mount Vernon, 10

Gracie Schoonhoven, Unity Christian, 12

Madeleine Miller, Mount Vernon, 12

Olivia Lombardi, Des Moines Christian, 12

Reagan Jansen, Sioux Center, 12

Class 3A All-State 2nd-Team

Brooklyn Buysse, West Liberty, 12

Claudia Aschenbrenner, Osage, 12

Ellie Schubert, Davenport Assumption, 10

Gabby Lombardi, Des Moines Christian, 11

Maren Miller, Des Moines Christian, 12

Monica Morales, West Liberty, 12

Willow Bleeker, Sioux Center, 12

Class 3A All-State 3rd-Team

Avery Knoop, Union, La Porte City, 10

Claire Johnson, Sheldon, 12

Dakota Mitchell, Mid-Prairie, 10

Hadley Hardersen, Des Moines Christian, 10

Lily Goos, Nevada, 12

Maggie Johnson, Davenport Assumption, 11

Marissa Cahoy, New Hampton, 11

Class 3A All-State Honorable Mention

Jayden Kuper, Monticello, 10

Abby Matt, Van Meter, 12

Jada Timmerman, Cherokee, Washington, 11

Jaden Francis, Osage, 12

Lexi Lane, Clarion-Goldfield-Downs, 12

Tyra Schuiteman, Unity Christian, 12

Berlin Trondle, Waukon, 12

Kameron Brand, Mount Vernon, 12

CLASS 4A ALL-STATE

Player of the Year: Avery Van Hook, Marion

Coach of the Year: Austin Filer, Cedar Rapids, Xavier

Class 4A All-State 1st-Team

Abbey Hayes, North Scott, 10

Alivia Schulte, West Delaware, 12

Avery Van Hook, Marion, 12

Bliss Beck, Clear Creek Amana, 11

Ella Meyer, Epworth, Western Dubuque, 12

Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids, Xavier, 10

Libby Lansing, Epworth, Western Dubuque, 12

Michaela Goad, Marion, 11

Class 4A All-State 2nd-Team

Anika Ivester, Cedar Rapids, Xavier, 12

Anna Shoger, Cedar Rapids, Xavier, 12

Anna Strohmeier, Lewis Central, 11

Aspen Nelson, Indianola, 10

Brittany Bacorn, Knoxville, 11

Maliyah Hacker, Bishop Heelan, 10

Meg Berland, Clear Creek Amana, 11

Noelle Sutcliffe, Norwalk, 11

Class 4A All-State Honorable Mention

Addy Janssen, Dallas Center-Grimes, 11

Amelia Dugger, Decorah, 12

Averi Weichers, Waverly Shell Rock, 12

Hallie Bedier, Bondurant-Farrar, 12

Hannah Ditsworth, Bondurant-Farrar, 12

Livvy Becker, Humboldt, 12

Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, 12

Makayla Howard, Clinton, 12

Maleah Walker, Oskaloosa, 12

Marissa Gerleman, ADM, 11

Peyton Johnson, Marion, 12

Sydney Skarich, North Scott, 11

CLASS 5A ALL-STATE

Player of the Year: Lily Dykstra, Urbandale

Coach of the Year: Jeremy Mikesell, West Des Moines Valley

Class 5A All-State 1st-Team

Cassidy Hartman, Iowa City Liberty, 12

Chloe Cline, Pleasant Valley, 12

Halle Vice, Pleasant Valley, 12

Katie Remmert, Cedar Falls, 12

Lily Dykstra, Urbandale, 12

Molly Romano, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 11

Molly Trachta, Johnston, 12

Shelby Kimm, Iowa City Liberty, 12

Class 5A All-State 2nd-Team

Aowyn Schrader, Ankeny, 11

Ava Helming, Johnston, 11

Emma Tallman, Dowling Catholic, 12

Jaeden Pratt, Ankeny Centennial, 10

Kate Passmore, Linn-Mar, 10

Mackenzie Dean, Dowling Catholic, 11

Siena Roethler, Pleasant Valley, 12

Tanith Roush, Ankeny, 11

Class 5A All-State Honorable Mention

Allie Barlow, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 12

Asta Hildebrand, Iowa City Liberty, 10

Azaria Green, Council Bluffs Lincoln, 12

Brooklyn Halbur, Waukee Northwest, 12

Chloe Jones, Waukee Northwest, 11

Danainey Winkle, Ankeny Centennial, 12

Izzy Van De Wiele, Pleasant Valley, 12

Jesa Wallace, Ankeny, 12

Sydney Otto, Ankeny, 12