All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson ties the knot with soccer Sensation Mallory Pugh in a gorgeous ceremony at Lake Oconee

Dansby Swanson, an All-Star shortstop who played for the Atlanta Braves, got married recently. He and his fianceè Mallory Pugh, who is a soccer Phenom who will star for the United States’ Women’s National Team in the next World Cup, tied the knot officially on December 10.

The wedding ceremony was stunning, as the pictures shared to Instagram prove. The couple had a scenic outlook over Lake Oconee in Georgia, near where Swanson played for his entire career.

With the wedding officially out of the way, Swanson was able to focus more deeply on his free agency, where he had the choice to play wherever he wanted for the first time in his young career.

Dansby Swanson inks long term deal with new team

