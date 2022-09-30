All signs point toward Westminster volleyball making a run at state title this season | High Schools

In his first three seasons as Westminster Christian Academy volleyball coach, Keith Leon has guided the Crusaders to the regional round, the quarterfinals and the semifinals in the playoffs.

If that progression continues, the Crusaders could secure their first state title this season.

The ingredients are there.

All of the team’s statistical leaders, led by UL commitment Abby Cunningham, returned this season, which has seen the Crusaders get off to a 15-2 start with the LHSAA Division V No. 2 power rating behind only Country Day.

“It’s been an exciting season so far,” Leon said after the Crusaders defeated Lafayette High in three sets Thursday. “The expectations are really high.”

Cunninham, a 5-foot-10 senior outside hitter, leads the Crusaders with 196 kills. She also recorded 164 digs with 42 aces.

Carlie Horton, also a senior outside hitter, has recorded 175 kills, 155 digs and 30 aces. Senior libero Caroline Lalonde has added 235 digs and 27 aces.

Cunningham transferred from Teurlings Catholic before her sophomore year. Horton and Lalonde have seen varsity starters since the eighth grade.

“They’re three top-notch seniors,” Leon said. “They bring a lot of experience and leadership.”

Six-foot-1 middle hitter Bethany Stoute (66 kills, 35 digs, 22 aces, 31 blocks) and Setters Ada Horton (249 assists, 101 digs, 16 aces) and Anna Ware 247 assists, 37 kills, 109 digs) are additional statistical leaders.

Right-hitter Madison Marks, outside hitter Ashlyn Woodson and middle hitters Gabbi Scott and Aaliyah Arvie give the Crusaders plenty of quality depth.

“Three Seniors — Abby, Caroline and Carlie — all play serve receive,” Leon said. “They all play defense, and they’re all strong passers. That’s the key to our offense: getting those passes right.

“I would say we’re a scrappy team. We’re good on defense and can put a ball down. We’re strong both offensively and defensively. That makes us who we are.”

The Crusaders will likely have to go through Country Day, which has won six straight titles and 12 of the past 13, to claim its first Championship trophy.

“Defensively, I think we’ll be able to hang. Offensively, we’ll have to be on top of our game,” Leon said when asked what it will take to end Country Day’s reign.

“All my Seniors will have to be on. I can’t say that we have just one leader. All my Seniors are in that role. They all pick each other up if somebody is down. If one player is not having a good game , another is going to step up and have a good game.”

The Crusaders will prepare for next month’s district schedule by participating in the Terrebonne tournament this weekend where they will face Division III No. 1 Parkview Baptist (10-3) and No. 3 Haynes Academy (9-0), as well as Division I No. 5 Hahnville (16-5) and No. 21 East Ascension (11-10).