All-Session Tickets on Sale for 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Basketball Championships

EDISON, NJ (October 24, 2022) – Tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Hercules Tires Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships at historic Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey from March 7-11.

All-session tickets are available for fans who would like to see multiple sessions throughout the championship. All-session ticket packages range from $100 to $230. All tickets can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com or by visiting maacsports.com/basketball.

Don’t miss out on a chance to witness the MAAC tournament and see who earns the league’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. Last season’s MAAC men’s tournament yielded one of March Madness’ most successful Cinderella stories ever, as the Saint Peter’s Peacocks strutted their way into NCAA history by becoming the first ever No. 15 Seeded team and first ever MAAC program – men or women – to advance to the Elite Eight.

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall has served as the host venue for the MAAC Basketball Championships for four consecutive years dating back to 2020. The five-day event will feature the league’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball championships, Esports Spring championships, and MAAC ancillary events such as the MAAC Bounce to Boardwalk Hall, MAAC Band Jam, MAAC’s Cheese Fest, Spirit Squad Showcase and MAAC Mascot Game.

The 2022-23 campaign culminates with the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships from March 7-11 at Atlantic City’s Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall for the fourth consecutive year. For all information regarding the 2023 Hercules Tires MAAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships, please visit MAACSports.com/basketball and by following @MAACHoops and #MAACHoops on Twitter.

