All-Session Tickets for 2023 MW Basketball Championships Available Now

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — All-session tickets for the 2023 Mountain West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships scheduled for March 5-11 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas are on sale now.

All-session tickets range between $300-$775 and can be purchased online.

VIP all-session tickets start at $775 and include a premium lower Bowl reserved seat for all men’s games, general admission to all Women’s games, parking, complimentary beer and wine and meals in the VIP hospitality room.

VIP all-session tickets without Hospitality are $500 and include a premium lower Bowl reserved seat for all men’s games, general admission to all Women’s games and parking.

Lower Bowl all-session tickets are $300 for a reserved seat for all men’s games and general admission to all Women’s games. All-session general admission tickets for the MW Women’s Basketball championship are $75. Single-session and group tickets will be available at a later date.

Ticket and Hotel Packages

In addition to all-session tickets, hotel packages and tip-off experiences in Las Vegas are also available below (available as supplies last): All 11 women?s and men?s teams qualify for the Mountain West Tournament, with the winners earning the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

First-round action of the Women’s tournament begins Sunday, March 5, followed by the quarterfinals Monday, March 6 and the semifinals Tuesday, March 7. The Women’s Championship game is set for Wednesday, March 8. The first round, quarterfinal and semifinal games will air on the Mountain West Network (MWN), and the Championship game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

MWN will have coverage for the first-round action of the men’s tournament, which tips off on Wednesday, March 8. The quarterfinals will take place Thursday, March 9, followed by the semifinals Friday, March 10. CBS Sports Network will broadcast all four quarterfinal games and both semifinal contests. The men’s Championship game is Saturday, March 11, at 3 pm PT on CBS.

Additional information on the MW Basketball Championships is available at TheMW.com/2023.

Follow Mountain West basketball this season is the MW App. Download today to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Watch every Mountain West Network game LIVE on your own TV through Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV or Roku. Mobile applications are available through the iOS App Store and Google Play.

