All-Seminole Athletic Conference Volleyball Team announced

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA – Seminole County served up some winners this high school volleyball season, and its coaches recognized them.

Following a stellar season in which six county schools advanced to the state playoffs, with one finishing as runner-up, the county’s eight coaches recently voted on and released the 2022 All-Seminole Athletic Conference Volleyball Team.

Lake Brantley’s Allan Knight, who led the Patriots to a perfect 7-0 record in conference play for the second consecutive year, a 23-7 overall record and the Class 7M region finals, was named All-SAC Coach of the Year.

“The All-SAC Coach of the Year Award in an honor,” Knight said. “Mostly, it is a testament to the level of dedication and perseverance that the athletes have put into performing at their best on the court. It takes a lot of endurance and consistency to be able to battle every other night against some of the toughest teams in the state right here in our own area.

“It is the first time in school history that we have won the SAC two years in a row,” Knight said. “To do it with a perfect 14-0 record makes it that much more special for the players, the coaches, the program and Lake Brantley High School.”

Senior outside hitter Brooke Stephens, who helped lead Hagerty to the Class 7A state championship game for the second time in her career, was named All-SAC Player of the Year.

“It’s been an amazing journey,” Stephens told Scorebook Live last November. “I’m so happy I got to do this with this team. They’re my favorite team since I’ve been at Hagerty. I wish we could’ve pulled out a win. Either way, it was going to be an emotional day.”

Hagerty’s Brooke Stephens goes up for a shot against Venice in the Class 7A state title game. She was named All-SAC Player of the Year.

A total of 16 players made the All-SAC Volleyball Team, with eight comprising the First Team and eight making up the Second Team. Here are the players and their achievements:

First Team

Brooke Stephens, Outside Hitter, Senior, Hagerty: Athletic player led the Huskies to a 22-9 final record by recording a whopping 449 kills along with 23 blocks and 293 digs.

Sam Bowron, Outside Hitter/Rightside/Setter, Junior, Lake Brantley: The 6-foot hitter was a force for the Patriots, recording 247 kills, 43 blocks, 205 digs and 259 assists.

“Sam Bowron stepped into a huge role this season by taking on the position of setting, along with all of the hitting she does as a front-row player,” Knight said. “Sam dominated in many facets on the court this year and made a huge impact on her team.”

Sarah Gooch, Outside Hitter/Opposite, Senior, Lake Brantley: The tall (6-2) and powerful player made 238 kills, 32 blocks and 348 digs.

“Sarah Gooch is a competitor that gets up for the big games,” Knight said. “She thrives on competing against the other SAC teams because she is familiar with many of the players and knows the level of talent they all bring to the court.”

Olivia Fenoff, Outside Hitter, Senior, Lake Mary: The 6-0 hitter made 260 kills and 153 digs to lead the Rams to the Class 7A state playoffs.

Ashley Evans, Middle Hitter, Senior, Lake Mary: Scrappy player made 111 kills and 54 blocks for the Rams.

Paige Wisneski, Setter, Junior, Oviedo: Superb athlete helped lead the Lions to a 15-12 record and the Class 6A regional Finals by making 145 kills, 27 blocks, 281 digs and a whopping 468 assists.

Lily Cammack, Libero-Defensive Specialist, Senior, Oviedo: Stellar athlete made 370 digs and 59 assists for the Lions.

“Having Paige Wisneski and Lily Cammack recognized as First Team All-Conference is an Incredible Honor and a Testament to what they did for us day in and day out,” said Oviedo Coach Jen Darty. “They both served as a glue for our team and paved the way for our offense and defense.

“They brought it from a physical and emotional standpoint, giving us confidence in everything that we were doing,” Darty said.

A’siya Magazine, Opposite/Outside Hitter/Middle Blocker, Senior, Winter Springs: Led the Bears to a 16-11 record and the Class 6A Playoffs by making 293 kills, 39 blocks and 120 digs.

Second Team

Brielle Mullen, Setter, Sophomore, Hagerty: The 5-foot-8 athlete was one of the top underclassmen in the state, recording 701 assists and 224 digs for the Huskies.

Abby Mas, Outside Hitter, Junior, Hagerty: The Athletic 6-foot hitter made 228 kills, 13 blocks and 157 digs for the Huskies.

Amina N’diaye, Outside Hitter/Rightside, Sophomore, Lake Brantley: Agile 6-1 athlete made 226 kills, 28 blocks and 291 digs for the Patriots.

“Amina N’diaye is an unstoppable force on the court,” Knight said. “She has developed into an all-around weapon with so many tools at her disposal. She can do it all on the court. And to dominate so much as a sophomore can only mean that she has an amazing future in the Lake Brantley volleyball program.”

Kendall Wellen, Outside Hitter, Senior, Lake Howell: Athletic player made 241 kills and 161 digs for the Silverhawks.

Kylie Kunkel, Outside Hitter, Senior, Lake Mary: Strong athlete made 188 kills and 175 digs for the Rams.

McKenzie Laubach, Middle Hitter Senior, Lake Mary: Gritty player was tough at the net and on defense with 130 kills, 36 blocks and 73 digs.

Anna Cathcart, Outside Hitter, Sophomore, Oviedo: The 6-2 hitter made her presence known in a big way, recording 297 kills, 27 blocks and 131 digs.

“Having Anna Cathcart recognized as a member of the Second Team shows the impact she made on our opponents as just a sophomore,” Darty said. “She was our Kills leader and biggest point scorer this season and continued to grow and better herself as the season went along.”

Lauren Klingenberg, Outside Hitter/Opposite, Senior, Winter Springs: Made 249 kills and 188 digs for the always-tough Bears.