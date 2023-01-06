All-Seminole Athletic Conference Volleyball Team announced

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FLORIDA – Seminole County served up some winners this high school volleyball season, and its coaches recognized them.

Following a stellar season in which six county schools advanced to the state playoffs, with one finishing as runner-up, the county’s eight coaches recently voted on and released the 2022 All-Seminole Athletic Conference Volleyball Team.

Lake Brantley’s Allan Knight, who led the Patriots to a perfect 7-0 record in conference play for the second consecutive year, a 23-7 overall record and the Class 7M region finals, was named All-SAC Coach of the Year.

