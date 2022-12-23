All-SEC WR transfers to Georgia football

2022 All-SEC wide receiver Dominic Lovett has transferred from Missouri to Georgia. Lovett recorded 56 receptions for 846 receiving yards and three touchdowns last season.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound receiver is a former four-star recruit from East St. Louis High School. Lovett and Mississippi State transfer Rara Thomas will help improve Georgia’s wide receiver room for the 2023 college football season. The duo has already signed with the Bulldogs.

Lovett is 247Sports’ No. 7 player in the transfer portal and the top-ranked wide receiver. Thomas is 247Sports’ No. 16 player and the second-ranked wide receiver.

Here’s a look at one of Lovett’s top plays from the 2022 college football season:

Mizzou’s Longest pass completion of the year and Dominic Lovett’s first receiving touchdown. Tigers leads 14-3 | 1Q, 3:44#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/HrmBQxxHkd — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) September 17, 2022

The Talented wide receiver announced his commitment to Georgia football via Twitter: