All season ticket options for the upcoming Virginia Tech men’s basketball season are sold out

On the heels of selling out full season ticket packages earlier this week, the Virginia Tech athletics department announced today that conference-only season ticket packages have also sold out ahead of the Hokies’ 2022-23 season.

Because both of these packages have sold out, all ACC home games (excluding winter break games) are now officially sold out. Fans looking for tickets to these games should visit StubHubthe official secondary ticket Marketplace of the Hokies.

Single-game tickets for Tech’s non-conference slate are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 4. Current Hokie Scholarship Fund donors as of March 31, 2022, will have exclusive access to these tickets with a pre-sale for the top three membership levels beginning at 10 am ET, followed by all other Hokie Scholarship Fund donors at noon. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 2 pm Inventory is limited and many games are expected to sell out.

A very limited number of tickets to the two home conference games over winter break will be available on Tuesday, Nov. 29, following the same process as above. This includes the Matchup with Clemson on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and contest against NC State on Saturday, Jan. 7. Because these games are over winter break, seats for these games will be limited to the student section.

Join our email list to get a reminder about the upcoming non-conference single-game ticket on sale.

Hokie Kids’ Club Games

As a benefit of being a Maroon Level Hokie Kids’ Club member, complimentary tickets will be available to two home men’s basketball games this season. The selected games will be against Grambling State (Saturday, Dec. 17) and Clemson (Wednesday, Jan. 4). Members at the Maroon level should expect to receive specific claiming instructions via email in November.

Group Tickets

A limited number of group tickets are available for non-conference games. Learn more about group tickets and how you can make your group outing to Cassell Coliseum a memorable experience.

Student Tickets

Thanks to the tremendous support of the Virginia Tech student body, men’s basketball student season tickets have sold out yet again, selling out during the Spring 2022 on-sale period for returning students. Additional student tickets will be made available through the complimentary single-game ticket Lottery for men’s basketball.