All-Region girls soccer: Andie Buckley, Columbia River

For many of the shots she doesn’t take, Columbia River senior Andie Buckley later realizes she probably should have.

As an attacking midfielder, Buckley is one of the Rapids’ most relied upon Playmakers who’s often setting up teammates for scoring opportunities. Sometimes, almost to a fault.

So during practices, River Assistant Coach Ryan Callahan would remind Buckley to look for her own shots at goal as well.

“It’s like when I don’t shoot, I know I should shoot,” Buckley said. “(At) practices he’s always telling me, you have to have confidence in yourself. And that’s something I think I have improved on over the years, but I’ve had Joy in passing the ball and letting other people score.”

Buckley, The Columbian’s All-Region girls soccer player of the year, found the right balance in her role, and the Rapids benefited greatly from it. She led a deep River Squad with 15 assists and 13 goals, none bigger than the game-winning Strike late in the second half of the Class 2A state Championship game against Sehome to secure the program’s fifth state title.