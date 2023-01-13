All Ohio State football freshmen early enrollees for 2023

What used to be a rarity in college football has turned into almost the norm. Kids are wanted to get a jump on their college careers these days, so rather than waiting until the fall to arrive on campus wet behind the ears, a lot enroll early in January and get into the conditioning and offseason programs to get whatever advantage they can.

The Ohio State football program has had a ton of early enrollees over the last few years and that hasn’t changed this January. All told, 11 of the 20 players that committed during the early signing period along with one preferred walk-on arrived on campus on Monday to start the college portion of their lives.

We thought you might be interested in the OSU players that are already on campus, so we have each of them for you here in a listicle format.

Noah Rogers, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 180-pounds
From: Rolesville | Rolesville, NC
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 9 rated WR and No. 50 overall

Bryson Rodgers, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables: 6-foot, 175-pounds
From: Wiregrass Ranch | Wesley Chapel, FL
247Sports Composite Ratings: No. 45 rated WR and No. 325 overall

Carnell Tate, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 185 pounds
From | IMG Academy | Bradenton, Florida
247Sports Composite | Well. 10 WR and No. 61 overall

Jelani Thurman, Tight End

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 230 pounds
From | Langston Hughes | Fairburn, Georgia
247Sports Composite | Well. 2 TE and No. 99 overall

Luke Montgomery, Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 270 pounds
From | Findlay | Findlay, Ohio
247Sports Composite | Well. 4 OT and No. 45 overall

Joshua Padilla, Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 4 inches, 265 pounds
From | Wayne | Dayton, Ohio
247Sports Composite | Well. 10 interior OL and No. 217 overall

Austin Siereveld, Qffensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 5 inches, 320 pounds
From | Lakota East | Middletown, Ohio
247Sports Composite Ratings | Well. 12 interior OL and No. 247 overall

Miles Walker, Offensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds
From | Brunswick School | Greenwich, Connecticut
247Sports Composite | Well. 34 OT and No. 485 overall

Will Smith Jr., Defensive Lineman

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 3 inches, 260 pounds
From | Dublin Coffman | Dublin, Ohio
247Sports Composite | Well. 36 DL and No. 260 overall

Malik Hartford, Safety

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 2 inches, 175 pounds
From | Lakota West | West Chester, Ohio
247Sports Composite | Well. 10 S and No. 162 overall

Jermaine Matthews, Cornerback

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Winton Woods | Cincinnati, Ohio
247Sports Composite | Well. 16 CB and No. 136 overall

Willtrell Hartson, Running Back – Preferred Walk-On

Recruiting Bio

Measurables | 6 feet, 175 pounds
From | Washington | Massillon, Ohio
247Sports Composite | Well. 89 RB and No. 1315 overall

