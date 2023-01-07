All NFL Teams to Wear ‘Love for Damar 3’ Shirts in Support of Hamlin, Commissioner Goodell Says

ORCHARD PARK, NY – SEPTEMBER 19: Damar Hamlin #3 of the Buffalo Bills after a game against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium on September 19, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The National Football League is stepping up its support for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

Commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday announced that players and coaches across all 32 NFL teams will wear “Love for Damar 3” t-shirts during their warm-ups before games “in a league-wide show of support for Damar.”

“Damar Hamlin’s inspiring progress over the past few days has lifted the spirits of the entire NFL and football fans across the country,” Goodell wrote in a message posted on social media. “Seeing the entire NFL family — teams, players, coaches, and fans like you — band together was yet another reminder that football is family: human, loving and resilient.”

“I’m Deeply Hopeful that with his continued progress, there is a good chance Damar himself will be watching his teammates,” Goodell continued. “We are grateful for and humbled by all who played a role as he continues on his road to recovery.”

The Buffalo Bills tweeted out the hashtag “LoveForDamar3” on Saturday and said players will wear a special “3” patch for Hamlin during their match against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

The team officially placed Hamlin on the injured reserve list it’s Friday.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field after taking a hard tackle to his chest in Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR for 10 minutes and appeared to be given oxygen before he was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced that Hamlin was now breathing on his own and had been able to speak to his family. They said, “he continues to progress remarkably in his recovery.” The NFL also officially canceled the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hamlin’s Doctors also noted on Thursday that his “neurologic function remains intact” as he was able to move his hands and feet, but more tests needed to be done to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest.

However, one of his Doctors explained to the media that it is “entirely too early to project into the future” regarding a full recovery, as Hamlin’s long-term recovery is still “a little ways” away.