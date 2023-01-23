All-NFL selections include 8 with Alabama football roots

Eight players from Alabama high schools and colleges have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-NFL team for the 2022 season.

The PFWA Revealed its 57th annual All-NFL selections on Monday afternoon.

The All-NFL team included:

· Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (Auburn)

· Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama)

· Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (West Alabama)

· Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (Alabama)

· New England Patriots punt returner Marcus Jones (Enterprise, Troy)

· Washington Commanders special-teamer Jeremy Reaves (South Alabama)

· Denver Broncos safety Patrick Surtain II (Alabama)

· New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (Wenonah, Alabama)

All those players also were members of the all-conference teams selected by the PFWA, with Carlson, Fitzpatrick, Hill, Jacobs, Jones, Surtain and Williams on the All-AFC team and Reaves on the All-NFC team.

Also making the All-NFC team were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (Alabama) and Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (Shades Valley, Alabama).

