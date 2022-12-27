All NFL Playoff Clinching Scenarios for Full Week 17 Schedule

With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.

Entering Week 17, there are many scenarios that result in teams securing division titles or playoff berths, and two teams can earn home field advantage if things go their way. Here are all the playoff-clinching scenarios for this weekend.

Bills:

  • Clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a Chiefs loss

Bengals:

  • Clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss or tie OR a tie and a Ravens loss

