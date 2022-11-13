All my characters represent qualities of people around me, says Writer Vaidehi

World of Vaidehi, a two-day symposium was organized by the Gandhian Center for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, MAHE



Women explode when ill-treatment reaches a boiling point, award-winning author Vaidehi said. “Literature has given me the space to respond to the world I have seen around me where women suffer in different ways.”

Participating in the final day of the two-day symposium ‘World of Vaidehi’ organized by the Gandhian Center for Philosophical Arts and Sciences, under Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) in Manipal on November 12, Ms. Vaidehi said the characters in her literature such as Akku, Ammachchi, Puttammatte, etc., represent many qualities of people she has seen around her. “I have attempted to give expression to the agony of such characters with a deep disturbance within,” she added.

Screening of Ammachi Yemba Nenapu



Literature, in every language, captures the nuances of a culture which speaks that language. Hence, literature of every language should survive, so also Kannada literature, she said.

Responding to a query on the film Ammachi Yemba Nenapu, Ms. Vaidehi said it is not easy for a woman to make a film in a world dominated by men. “I agreed with director Champa Shetty when she came up with the idea of ​​making the film. I told her to make it a film even if it becomes a bad film. However, it has come out very well and I have immensely liked the film.”

The film, based on Vaidehi’s short stories, was screened earlier.

A faithful adaptation



Interacting with students, director Champa Shetty said she remained faithful to the original story and made an attempt to bring out the nuances of Vaidehi’s short stories. “People have told me their view about women has changed after watching the film. That in itself is the success of the film.”

Earlier in the day, speaking on Vaidehi’s novel Asprushyaru, N Manu Chakravarthy, a professor, said one could notice a complex exploration of Dalit questions in the novel. The novel could be juxtaposed at a certain level with Shivaram Karath’s Chomana Dudi and UR Ananthmurthy’s Bharathipura.

Presiding over the valedictory, MAHE Pro-Chancellor HS Ballal said MAHE was committed to treating liberal arts on a par with technical and health sciences. Varadesh Hiregange, Head of GCPAS, spoke. Ms. Vaidehi was felicitated on the occasion.