All-Marawood Conference Volleyball Team led by POY Borchardt(Edgar) and Weik(Phillips)

MC Champion Teams- North–Athens; South–Edgar

Players of the Year: *Kendall Weik #3-12 Phillips Reagan Borchardt #3-12 Edgar

Coaches of the Year: Tanille Hartwig Athens Evan Krebsbach Edgar

First Team- North Division First Team- South Division

Name #, Year, School Name #, Year, School



*=Unanimous Selection *=Unanimous Selection

*Haylee Soyk #14- 12 Abbotsford Josie Ertl #1- 12 Auburndale

*Jazelle Hartwig #5- 11 Athens *Reagan Borchardt #3- 12 Edgar

Savannah Epping #9- 12 Libero Athens Leah Davis #18- 12 Edgar

*Addison Lavicka #17- 11 Athens *Ashley Phakitthong #11- 12 Marathon

Elsa Schluter #3- 12 Phillips *Ava Krueger #4- 11 Marathon

*Kendall Weik #16-12 Phillips *Lily Shields #14- 10 Newman

*Kali Heikkinen #13- 10 Prentice Grace Carlson #5- 12 Libero Newman

Second Team- North Division Second Team- South Division

Sydney Falteisek #2- 11 Abbotsford Jayden Glaza #2- 11 Assumption

Sophia Coker #6- 11 Athens Autumn Moon #3- 11 Assumption

Kacy Eggebrecht #11- 11 Libero Phillips Ashlyn Grimm #9- 12 Auburndale

Mataya Eckert #10- 10 Phillips Maggie Baltus #18- 11 Libero Auburndale

Lydia Harding #18- 11 Prentice Kendalyn Dahlke #5- 12 Edgar

Mallory Burcaw- #9- 12 Prentice Emily Murkowski #12- 11 Edgar

Tessa Weik #12- 9 Rib Lake Paige Guld #3- 11 Newman

Annika Svennes #13- 10 Newman

Ava Weix #2- 12- Libero Stratford

Honorable Mention

Abbotsford Assumption

Sommer Brodhagen- 11 Ava Schill- 12

Adriana Rivera- 11 Kendall Duellman- 10

Athens Auburndale

Sydney Coker- 11 Brianna Weiler- 12

Sy’Rih Hartwig- 9 Kimmie Lundgren- 12

Edgar of Chequamego

Angelina Bebeau- 9 Kyra Anderson- 11

Phillips Natalie Krause- 12

Solita Kaster-12 Marathon

Brooke Eckert- 11 Kali Prihoda- 12

Prentice Newman

Carissa Harting- 12 Paige Reeves- 12

Leah Nehls- 11 Taylor Jankowski- 11

Rib Lake Stratford

Tahlia Scheithauer- 9 Kalyn Schueller- 10

Kamryn Annala- 9 Tessa Berg- 12

