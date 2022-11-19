All-Macomb County girls golf team for 2022 – Macomb Daily
Golf
Girls All-Macomb County
2022
Selected by coaches
Tier 1
First Team
Morgan Jones, L’Anse Creuse North, junior
Alexis Sinutko, Ford, junior
Alexis Yang, Stevenson, junior
Megan Luke, Stevenson, junior
Elizabeth Hermann, Dakota, senior
Julia Ortmann, Ford, junior
Katrina Ishioka, Stevenson, junior
Elise Rilley, Romeo, senior
Honorable Mention
Mila Menendez, L’Anse Creuse North, freshman
Nikolina Mitovski, L’Anse Creuse North, senior
Katie Caruso, Eisenhower, junior
Tier 2
First Team
Lauren Timpf, Lutheran North, junior
Aileen Cosentino, Lutheran North, senior
Saige Rothey, Lutheran North, sophomore
Ashley Lutomski, Lakeview, senior
Gabby Cardenas, Lutheran North, freshman
Mason Morris-Krause, L’Anse Creuse, junior
Honorable Mention
Zoe Zeiser, Utica, junior
Isabella Micakovic, Lakeview, senior
(Tier 1 schools have enrollments of 1,600 or more, Tier 2 have fewer than 1,600.)