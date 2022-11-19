All-Macomb County girls golf team for 2022 – Macomb Daily

Golf

Girls All-Macomb County

2022

Selected by coaches

Tier 1

First Team

Morgan Jones, L’Anse Creuse North, junior

Alexis Sinutko, Ford, junior

Alexis Yang, Stevenson, junior

Megan Luke, Stevenson, junior

Elizabeth Hermann, Dakota, senior

Julia Ortmann, Ford, junior

Katrina Ishioka, Stevenson, junior

Elise Rilley, Romeo, senior

Honorable Mention

Mila Menendez, L’Anse Creuse North, freshman

Nikolina Mitovski, L’Anse Creuse North, senior

Katie Caruso, Eisenhower, junior

