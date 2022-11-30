All-Lenawee County Volleyball: Switch works for Hinzman

HUDSON – Keely Hinzman wasn’t sure what to think when Hudson volleyball Coach Kilee Bailey suggested a few weeks before the season was scheduled to start that she become a setter.

“My whole life I’ve been training to be a middle hitter,” Hinzman said. “I was like, ‘Are you sure?’”

The move paid off for everyone as the Tigers won 25 matches and a district title and Hinzman earned a second straight Daily Telegram Lenawee County volleyball Player of the Year. The change in positions showed how dominant of a volleyball player Hinzman is.

“From a numbers standpoint, she didn’t take a hit at all,” Bailey said. “She’s not replaceable. We can just hope kids can learn from her and take some of her leadership skills and playing skills when they come behind her. She’s good at everything.”

Hudson's Keely Hinzman, right, and Jewel Sinclair celebrate a point during a Regional semifinal match.

Bailey made the decision to move Hinzman and teammate Lauren Hill to a co-setting role after the back-up setter on last year’s team injured her knee following competitive cheer season.

“In August, we decided to make them both set, and both hit so they were touching the ball as much as possible,” Bailey said. “We had two weeks to teach them. Learning the setting position and the movements is like taking a center and making them the quarterback. You can know what the job is, but doing the job is different.

“We literally had Hinzman and Hill hitting every ball.”

Hinzman said being a setter this season gave her a lot of respect for others who have played the position.

