With the conclusion of the 2022 men’s soccer season, All-Ivy honors have been announced with six Princeton players earning recognition from the League’s head coaches.

Ryan Clare and Lucas Gen have been named first-team AlI-Ivy, Mateo Godoy was named second-team All-Ivy, and both Daniel Diaz on Bon and Malik Pinto were selected as Honorable mention All-Ivy. In addition, Ben Bograd was named Academic All-Ivy.

Lucas Gen earned his second career first-team All-Ivy selection, Backing up his Honor from the 2021 season. Princeton’s Captain this season, Gen was limited to 11 matches due to injury, but averaged 80+ minutes a match on the back line and pitched in three assists offensively.

Ryan Clare had a breakout season as a senior, earning his first career All-Ivy nod on the strength of a seven-goal, two-assist season. His 16 points were No. 7 among Ivy players and his three game-winning goals were tied for second in the Ivy League.

Mateo Godoy also Dialed up a career year in his final season, setting career Highs in games played (14), goals (2), assists (5) and points (9) to secure his first All-Ivy nod.

Daniel Diaz on Bon was named All-Ivy for the second time in his career, following up second-team honors in 2021 with his Honorable mention selection this season. He had 11 points this season, scoring four goals and adding three assists over his 16 matches played.

Malik Pinto has now earned All-Ivy honors in each of his two seasons played, Backing up his second-team All-Ivy nod in 2021 with an Honorable mention Distinction this year. A versatile player, Pinto played multiple roles while starting all 16 matches, dishing out four assists over his 1,234 minutes played.