All India Inter-University Volleyball tournament: Kurukshetra Varsity crowned Champions

Team Udayavani, Jan 9, 2023, 8:22 AM IST

Udupi: Kurukshetra University emerged Champions of the All India Inter-University Volleyball Championship held at the Poornaprajna College here.

In the Finals held on Sunday, Kurukshetra University drubbed SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai by 3-0 in a one-sided affair. Kurukshetra Varsity team won the match 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 in straight sets.

Calicut University bags 3rd position

Earlier, the Kurukshetra University team beat Calicut University by 3-2 sets in the semi-finals match to enter the title clash. Meanwhile, Chennai’s SRM Institute of Science and Technology team beat Mangalore University by 3-0 in the other semi-final match.

In the match to determine the 3rd position, Calicut University defeated Mangalore University by 3-1 sets. Mangalore university had to settle for the 4th place.

Adamaru Education foundation president Sri Eeshapriya Theertha Swamiji distributed the trophies to the winners.

MD and CEO of Karnataka Bank Mahabaleshwar MS, MLA K. Raghupati Bhat, businessman Gurme Suresh Shetty, and Mangalore University Director of Physical Education Department Gerald Santosh D’Souza, among others were present.

Individual achievers: