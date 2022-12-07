All-Greater Middlesex Conference coach’s selections

Here are the postseason All-Greater Middlesex Conference boys soccer honors, as selected by the coaches for the 2022 season.

ALL-GREATER MIDDLESEX CONFERENCEVincent Tribianni, Old BridgeJoseph Juarez, New BrunswickJaden Blount, PiscatawayJakub Cielak, St. Joseph’sRohan Castillo, South PlainfieldJohn Kovalchuk, SayrevilleJayden Jackson, EdisonJaden Lu, MonroeDeandre Lewis, Old BridgeSelvin Fugon, South RiverJoseph Carbone, East BrunswickJoan Sosa, Perth AmboyKaston Chen, JP StevensNate Lipton, MonroeAlejandro Baibor Mayorga, PiscatawayStephen Deake, Old BridgeAjit Mallavarapu, JP StevensChristopher Guallpa, JFKCoach of the YearAmanda Cobb, South RiverCoach of the Year: Amanda Cobb, South River

RED DIVISIONAidan Chang, South BrunswickJoseph Juarez, New BrunswickGreg Cruz, New BrunswickJaciel Gonzalez, New BrunswickIsaac Chavez, New BrunswickAashray Shetty, North BrunswickBrendan McCarthy, North BrunswickJakub Cielak, St. Joseph’sGiancarlos Garay, St. Joseph’sJoseph Carbone, East BrunswickRyan Berg, East BrunswickNathan Lopez, East BrunswickDiego Galindo, MonroeNate Lipton, MonroeJaden Lu, MonroeVincent Tribianni, Old BridgeDeandre Lewis, Old BridgeDonaovan Battle, Old BridgeCoach of the Year: Chris McGrath, Old BridgeSportsmanship: South Brunswick

WHITE DIVISIONMarc Wolter, WoodbridgeMarco DaSilva, WoodbridgeJayden Jackson, EdisonIsaiah Charles, EdisonJaden Blount, PiscatawayAlejandro Baibor Mayorga, PiscatawayMarcus Riodrigues, ColoniaMatthew Teixeira, ColoniaJoan Sosa, Perth AmboyDiego Alegria, Perth AmboyLogan Degaona, Perth AmboyAjit Mallavarapu, JP StevensVihaan Salian, JP StevensKaston Chen, JP StevensJohn Kovalchuk, SayrevilleKofi Darbo, SayrevilleVictor Osei-Mensah, SayrevilleEric Sadlocha, SayrevilleCoach of the Year: Anthony Clarke, WoodbridgeSportsmanship: Cologne

BLUE DIVISIONChristopher Guallpa, JFKKeven Romero, North PlainfieldNilsson Rivera, CarteretAnthony Bautista, CarteretSelvin Fugon, South RiverMatthew Marques, South RiverXavier Tapia, South RiverPablo Yerly Melgaredo, South RiverEitan Berenfeld, MetuchenJake Chinchar, MetuchenAntoni Zanieki, MetuchenKieran Barlow, SpotswoodAustin Scher, SpotswoodAiden Scher, SpotswoodJason Garwood , South PlainfieldRohan Castillo, South PlainfieldBryan Bonilla, South PlainfieldCarlos Bedoya Cuellar, South PlainfieldCoach of the Year: Amanda Cobb, South RiverSportsmanship: JF Kennedy

GOLD DIVISIONJack Zink, Calvary ChristianAJ Mecke, Calvary ChristianKyle Durken, Calvary ChristianAmandeep Bahia, Wardlaw-HartridgeMatthew Faust, Wardlaw-HartridgeGyrord Gregoire, Wardlaw-HartridgeAdam Eisdorfer, Wardlaw-HartridgeBrandon Johnson, Timothy ChristianIshan Shrestha, Timothy ChristianRon Popov, Timothy ChristianGabriel Tacco, MiddlesexMichael Mera, MiddlesexAndres Tobar, MiddlesexChris Moreno, MiddlesexSam Ruggerio, Highland ParkMichael Volpert, Highland ParkLuis Lopez, Highland ParkJared Paelez, East Brunswick MagnetCoach of the Year: Jason Montesinos, Wardlaw-Hartridge

SILVER DIVISIONGianmarco Perez-Gomez, Somerset TechMohammad Ishash, DunellenCorbin Evans, DunellenLuis Bamacca, DunellenAngel Barillas, South AmboyWimmer Willeda, South AmboyBen Smith, South AmboyErick Ramos, Piscataway MagnetSukhjot Ratainda, Piscataway MagnetVicents Godinex De Jesus, Piscataway MagnetMaynor Gutierrez, Piscataway MagnetAllan Xehula, Piscataway MagnetJulian Counterman, Edison AcademyParanjal Patil, Edison AcademyAdithya Daga, Edison AcademyAndrew Surgan, Woodbridge AcademyMahir Dhoka, Woodbridge AcademySujal Dhoka, Woodbridge AcademyCoach of the Year: Mike O’Boyle, Piscataway MagnetSportsmanship: Perth Amboy Magnet